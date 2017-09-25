All-American Swimmer & Coach Maureen Rankin Passes From Cancer

All-American swimmer, coach and lifelong swimming fixture Maureen Rankin has passed away from cancer.

Rankin was connected to the sport in almost every facet imaginable. Her competitive career began as an Oregon age grouper and included high school state titles and records and a 1988 Oregon Swimming Female Swimmer of the Year award. She competed for the University of Arizona and racked up 9 All-America awards.

Rankin coached for two decades at a number of competitive levels. She was also involved in the governance of the sport, serving as Age Group Chair for Arizona Swimming between 2013 and 2016. She was also an accomplished Masters swimmer in her adult life, competing in the sport well into her 40s. She also covered the sport in the media, working as a staff member with Swimming World Magazine between 2014 and 2016.

Rankin was diagnosed with cancer last December, according to a report from Swimming World Magazine. She spent early 2017 undergoing chemotherapy and surgery to combat a tumor in her bladder. But early on Monday, September 25, Rankin passed away. She is survived by her husband Mark and two children.