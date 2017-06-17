2016 Olympic silver medalist Chase Kalisz needs rest, needs to taper. Coming off of altitude training, he’s got the workhorse blues. Or, at least that’s how he felt at the Santa Clara Pro Swim. Sure, all of the races didn’t work, but he got his head right and still pulled off a 1:56 200m butterfly for the win. Interestingly, 1:56 200m fly in-season wasn’t impressive for him. Seems that 3:33 400 IM U.S. Open and American Record at NCAA Championships has reset his brain. Chase is aiming higher.

Chase’s altitude training blues is clearly a small bump, which he acknowledges. With the in-season times he’s been dropping in 2-fly, 2-breast, even 2-free, not the mention 200 and 400 IM, Chase could be the Team USA male star of U.S. World Trials. Can he expand his schedule beyond 400 IM? What do you think?

