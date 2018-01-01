Cate and Bronte Campbell, Michael Andrew Hold Singapore Swim Clinic

If you’re a fan of sprinting (and who isn’t), this should get you excited. While on tour at the 2017 FINA World Cup Series at the Singapore stop, American junior star Michael Andrew, along with Australian sister Cate and Bronte Campbell got together to host a swim camp at the Nexus International School.

The 18-year old Andrew is the holder of 6 World Junior Records, including the long course 50s in freestyle, backstroke, and butterfly (and formerly held the 50 breaststroke as well). He also won World Junior titles in the 50 free, back, and fly this summer.

The Campbell sisters are among the most successful swimming siblings in history. Between the two of them, they own 6 Olympic medals (3 gold) and 17 World Championships medals. Cate, the older of the two sisters, is the current World Record holder in the 100 short course meters freestyle, and for 1 year and 3 weeks, until July 2017, was the World Record holder in the 100 long course meters freestyle as well.

While Cate and Bronte instructed from the deck, Andrew spent time watching from in the water as the trio worked with junior swimmers of all ages.

Below, Andrew chronicled the clinic in a YouTube video: