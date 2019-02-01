Buy Now, Pay Later: SwimOutlet.com Introduces Afterpay

Afterpay, the fast-growing interest-free payment plan that allows shoppers to pay for their items over six weeks, has now launched at SwimOutlet.com, the web’s largest swim shop.

With the costs of elite tech suits and aquatics gear for swimmers and swim families increasing every year, the Afterpay integration with SwimOutlet.com will be an enticing payment option for those swimmers and families who might not want to spend that big lump sum in one transaction. And it’s debuting just in time for the launch of the new crop of elite racing suits from top brands like arena, FINIS, Mizuno, TYR and Speedo this month.

“We know that swim purchases for the busy swim mom or swim dad can quickly add up, especially with some of the high-end tech suits” said Alexander Sienkiewicz, CMO at SwimOutlet.com. “By integrating Afterpay as a payment option, we are giving our customers a terrific option to pay for their items without added costs over six weeks thereby reducing the sticker shock of paying for the entire order instantly at checkout.”

Here’s how it works: make a purchase from SwimOutlet.com using Afterpay (between $35 and $1,000) and you’ll pay for the item in four equal installments every two weeks with zero interest. Don’t confuse this for a credit card and payments with interest. Customers will pay nothing extra for this option as long as they pay on time, and there are no delays like lengthy credit card applications with Afterpay’s instant online approval decision.

“Afterpay has been gaining a lot of traction with online shoppers and we look forward to offering our unique payment solution to the performance and lifestyle swim community, as well,” said Nick Molnar, Co-founder and CEO of Afterpay. “SwimOutlet.com is a great active lifestyle retailer for us to work with given how expensive the sport of swimming can be, with higher-priced items like wetsuits, tech suits and racing tri suits.”

For example, if a customer selects the TYR Men’s Venzo Jammer Tech Suit Swimsuit ($379.99), that total in a state without sales tax would be divided by four. With Afterpay, customers would pay $95 every two weeks over the ensuing six weeks, with the first payment of $95 due upfront. The best part is this doesn’t cost any extra money when paid on time. A parent that orders $400 of beach gear for the whole family can make four bi-weekly payments of $100.

Starting this week, customers can select Afterpay during the normal SwimOutlet.com check-out process. Customers will get their swimwear shipped out like any purchase and will pay in four equal installments every two weeks via Afterpay.

For more information on Afterpay on SwimOutlet.com, visit www.swimoutlet.com/afterpay



SwimOutlet.com is a SwimSwam partner.