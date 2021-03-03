Build Power AND Technique- FR Catch Up Drill

Courtesy: ONEswim.com, a SwimmersBest brand.

#ONETrainSavage

Definition: A group of exercises bundled together to maximize effort while building technique and power

This Train Savage is brought to you by: Eric Snell and Bethany Tilson

Eric and Bethany are the creators of the Train Savage Method. Using swim specific dryland movements before swimming can make the swimmer focus on the muscles that are engaged in the stroke/kick/race. By adding these Swim Specific movements they are also building swim specific muscles while keeping good technique AND getting cardio in the set.

Goals: The goal for this circuit is to build the technique and power of the freestyle stroke. By replicating the exact high catch motion on dryland under resistance those muscles are being built. Also by adding resistance on the hands and the hips to Catch Up Drill in the water you can build the effort and power in each stroke.

Exercises: Catch Up FR / High Catch HOLD / Dryland Stroke

Purpose: Build power and technique

Swim-Specific: FR Stroke Power

Exercises Explained:

Catch Up Drill

Explained: Use appropriate equipment to suit your training. Keep one hand outstretched until the other hand ‘catches up’ with the hand outstretched. Then the other hand strokes.

High Catch Hold

Beginner: Lighter Cord, Hold for 6 Secs

Intermediate: Medium Cord, Hold for 10 secs

Advanced: Medium Cord, Hold for 15 secs

Explained: Using the fingertip paddle and short stretch cord, go into a high catch position and hold that position for the correct amount of time.

Dryland Stroke

Explained: With the proper equipment, bend over and go through the catch up stoke motion to practice tempo and technique.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS: ERIC SNELL AND BETHANY TILSON

Eric and Bethany coach the SeaWolves in Georgia. Their focus is to create training methods and products to increase the swimmers growth and technique in tandem.Their free training platforms can be found www.ONESwim.com. ONE Swim has helped thousands of coaches across the world with innovative solutions to swim training. They continue to push the envelope on training with out of the box approaches to get the most training out of a limited time.

