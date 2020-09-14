BSN Sports Free Webinar: Mental Health With Emily Klueh

BSN SPORTS continues to host Free Webinars for coaches and administrators on really important topics. This Wednesday, September 16th at 7PM EST, we are hosting a Webinar on Mental Health with Emily Klueh, the US Olympic and Paralympic Mental Health Officer and University of Michigan Clinical Athletic Counselor.

Emily will be covering the topic of “Destigmatizing Mental Health During Competition Postponements.” Right now, Student-Athletes are dealing with seasons being postponed and many are struggling. Emily will cover the topic and ways that Coaches and Administrators can help.

Date: Wednesday, September 16th

Time: 7PM EST

Link to Register: https://www.bsnsports.com/ib/mentalhealth

BSN SPORTS is the leading marketer, manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods apparel and equipment in the United States. BSN SPORTS has hosted more than 75 FREE instructional coaching events and webinars since March of this year. Topics have ranged from Mental Fortitude, to Team Building, to X’s and O’s across many sports and categories. More than 50,000 coaches and administrators have registered for an event. BSN has recorded all of the content and made it available here.