Bruno Fratus Supports ISL, But Opts Out To Focus On Olympic Long Game

After formally announcing four of its inaugural season rosters last week, the International Swimming League (ISL) held a press conference on June 18th to announce rosters for the final four teams – New York (NY) Breakers, Los Angeles (LA) Current, Team Iron, and London Roar.

As such, the majority of international swimming powerhouse swimmers have been revealed as having joined one of the 8 aforementioned squads, but we noted more than a handful of both U.S. and non-U.S. swimmers who had yet to be named to a team.

Among them are Olympic medalists Caeleb Dressel and Simone Manuel of the United States, as well as Mack Horton of Australia, James Wilby of Great Britain and Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa, as examples.

Another yet-unassigned athlete is 29-year-old Brazilian Olympian Bruno Fratus, the man who claimed 50m freestyle silver at the 2017 World Championships. Fratus told SwimSwam today that, “I chose not to join. I will be focusing on LCM training toward the Olympic Trials.”

The sprint veteran made clear, “I support the league and believe it will be great for the sport and the athletes.”

Several of Fratus’ countrymen have joined up across varoius ISL teams, including Breno Correia, Luiz Altamir Melo and Larissa Oliveira on the Rome-based Aqua Centurions and Vini Lanza on London Roar.

Fratus finished 6th in the Olympic final of the men’s 50m freestyle at the 2016 Games in Rio.