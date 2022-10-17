Brooke Schultz Selected To Represent U.S. At FINA Diving World Cup In Berlin

Courtesy: South Carolina Athletics

Columbia, S.C. – South Carolina graduate diver Brooke Schultz has been selected to represent the United States at the FINA Diving World Cup in Berlin, Germany. Schultz earned one of just 12 positions available on Team USA.

Schultz is no stranger to representing her home country, having most recently competed for the US at the 2022 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, where she placed 10th in the 1-meter dive.

At the World Cup, Schultz will be competing in the women’s 3-meter synchronized dive event with fellow Team USA athlete Kristen Hayden. The duo placed seventh together in this event at the 2022 World Championships.

The women’s 3-meter syncro competition will take place on Saturday, Oct., 22 at 8 a.m. ET.

The competition will be streamed on FINA’s YouTube channel and the full event schedule can be found here.

