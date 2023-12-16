Bronte Campbell & Bradley Woodward Look Sharp At NSW State Championships

2023 NEW SOUTH WALES SENIOR STATE AGE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sunday, December 10th – Saturday, December 16th

Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Center (SOPAC)

LCM (50m)

The 2023 New South Wales Senior State Age Championships wrapped up from the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Center tonight with Bronte Campbell and Bradley Woodward putting up some notable performances.

Representing Cruiz, 29-year-old Campbell took on her signature sprint events of the 50m and 100m freestyle.

In the former, Campbell logged a time of 24.66 to get to the wall first in the women’s 18&O category, registering the sole time of the field under the 25-second barrier.

Teammate Abbey Webb touched in 25.29 as the runner-up, hitting the 3rd-best time of her career in the process. Jaimie De Lutiis rounded out the podium in 25.51.

For Campbell, she already owns a season-best mark of 24.42 from the Budapest stop of the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup to presently rank 11th in the world this season.

In the 100m free, Campbell produced a winning result of 53.53 to handily grab gold by over a second.

Opening in 25.59 and closing in 27.94, C2 produced a swim just .11 outside her season-best. That quicker time remains at the 53.42 also put up in Budapest, ranking her 10th on the season.

The 50m and 100m free podiums were identical, with Webb capturing silver in 54.66 and De Lutiis nabbing bronze in 56.11.

Webb accumulated quite the haul of hardware throughout the competition, topping the 200m free podium in 1:59.17, the 100m back in 1:01.17 and the 200m back in 2:12.91.

For his part, 25-year-old Woodward swept the men’s 18&O backstroke events to make his presence known at SOPAC.

The Mingara athlete produced a time of 25.04 to touch first in the 50m sprint, lowering his previous season-best of 25.13 posted at this month’s Japan Open.

Woodward then won the 100m back here decisively, hitting 53.87 to clear the field by over 3 seconds. Alexander Foreman was next to the wall in 56.92 and Marius Boll rounded out the top 3 performers in 56.94.

Woodward already ranks 8th in the world in this 1back event, courtesy of the 53.60 the busy athlete produced just last week at the Queensland Championships. That represents his lifetime best in the event.

Finally, Woodward nailed a result of 1:56.85 as the fastest 200m backstroker of the field.

Fellow Olympian Se-Bom Lee snagged silver in 1:58.28 while Boll landed on the podium once again with a final outing of 2:01.06.

At the Japan Open, Woodward turned in a time of 1:55.56, his best-ever performance. He ranks #2 in the season, sitting only behind China’s Xu Jiayu who owns the top time in 1:55.37 from this year’s Asian Games.