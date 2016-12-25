Brazil Announces Youth Paralympic Team, With Special Invite

The CBDA (Brazilian swimming federation) has announced a 12-member Youth Paralympic Team, who will be a part of a special program in mid-January.

12 swimmers, born between 1997 – 2003, will head to a Thiago Pereira Swim Camp from January 15th-21st. During that week, they will participate in all activities with one of Brazil’s best swimmers of his generation in a week that culminates with the Thiago Pereira Trophy meet on January 21st. Pereira is the 2012 Olympic silver medalist in the 400 IM, in addition to 7 career World Championship medals and 23 career Pan Am Games medals.

The athletes were selected based on meeting the Brazilian Paralympic Committee’s criteria of being closest to 6th in the world rankings in 2016.

See the full list of selected athletes below: