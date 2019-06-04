Biology of Swimming: Everything You Need to Know About the Swimming Machine

Courtesy: Swim Smart Today, a SwimSwam partner

Don’t be afraid! This is not biology class; this is swimming class. Your body is a Swimming Machine with a lot of moving parts. Knowing how these parts work can help you understand why you feel the way you do at practice, why you train the way you do, and why you race the way you do.

Complicated exercise science is translated into simple “picture book” format with over 300 illustrations to help you grasp the tough concepts. When you understand how your training is helping, it becomes that much more effective!

Table of Contents

Introduction………………………………………………………………………. 4

Part 1: How the Swimming Machine Works

Muscle- How it Works………………………………………………………….6

Energy Systems- The Ultimate Hybrid………………………………… 18

Muscle Types- Sprinter vs Miler…………………………………………. 37

The Motor Unit- The Basics of Control ………………………………..50

Cardio- Heart and Blood……………………………………………………. 63

Lungs- Breathing and Acid Control ……………………………………..82

Lactate Threshold- The Ultimate Endurance Test …………………95

Hormones- Masters of the Machine…………………………………… 112

Part 2: How the Swimming Machine Adapts

The Basics- What is the Best Workout?……………………………… 126

Endurance Training- Laying a Foundation…………………………. 141

Sprint Training- Top Speed that Lasts……………………………….. 153

Motor Learning- Cementing Habits………………………………….. 164

Taper- Super Compensating…………………………………………….. 178

Overtraining- Too Much of a Good Thing………………………….. 188

Dryland- Building In-Water Power…Out of the Water……….. 209

Part 3: How the Swimming Machine is Perfected!

Nutrition- Refuel, Rehydrate, Rebuild………………………………. 233

Injury- Joints, Lungs and Ears…………………………………………. 259

Physics- Drag, Power and Pools……………………………………….. 289

Psychology- Building Mental Toughness…………………………… 302

Testimonials

“I’ve been to a lot of coaching seminars and have read a number of books and articles on energy systems and biology as it pertains to swimming….

However, none of that compares to the real learning and in depth understanding that I got from information presented by Karl Hamouche in The Biology of Swimming!

Karl’s unique writing style allows the reader to understand a very complicated scientific subject (human biology) in a simple and straightforward way. The illustrations in the book are also very helpful to understanding the material presented in the text.

I strongly recommend this book for any coach or swimmer who wants to learn more about swim training.”

– Scott Kitzman, head coach at The Stateline Aquatic Team

“Every swim coach really should peek into this book. This book is easy to read, and the terminology is broken down to help the viewer understand. Even as a Kinesiology student and certified personal trainer, this book has helped me relate the information to swimming in a much simpler way! I will even be planning to share some of the information with my athletes so they will better understand the WHY (yep, even athletes will be able to understand the material). These guys rock for organizing all the information is such a presentable way.”

– Mark Richard, certified personal trainer, swim coach and Kinesiology (exercise science) major

