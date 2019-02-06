Beyond The Lane Lines: Scott Awarded & Samurai Swimming

Get your news fix on happenings outside the pool with the latest ‘Beyond the Lane Lines.’ With each edition, we collect personal stories, little known facts and general items of interest from athletes around the world in their non-aquatic habitats, helping us get to know them for more than just an event ranking or time on a board. Read on and learn something new this week.

#1 – Duncan Scott Honored (Again)

The most decorated Scottish athlete at a single Commonwealth Games, Duncan Scott, was named the 2018 Scottish Sportsperson of the Year, the 2018 British Swimmer of the Year and the 22-year-old also won last year’s inaugural British National Lottery Award.

Most recently, the University of Stirling standout took home Lord Provost’s Award for Sportsperson of the Year at the ‘GlasgowLife’ Awards earlier this month. Per Scottish Swimming, Scott earned his recognition for his ‘outstanding international success at the Gold Coast 2018 and Glasgow 2018, as well as commitment to being a Learn-to-Swim ambassador.’

Congratulations @Dunks_Scott on winning the Lord Provost’s Award at the @glasgowlife Sportsperson of the Year awards. Well deserved after outstanding international success at the Gold Coast 2018 & Glasgow 2018 as well as commitment to being a LearntoSwim ambassador! #spoty2018 pic.twitter.com/hhDx9KJfNx — Scottish Swimming (@ScottishSwim) February 1, 2019

#2 – Get Your Tokyo 2020 Stamps

The Japanese Post Company will be releasing commemorative stamps for next year’s Olympic Games and Paralympic Games taking place in Tokyo. Going on sale as of March 12th of this year, the stamps will come in sheets of 10, costing a total of 920 yen ($8.50 USD).

The Olympic mascot Miraitowa, the Paralympic character Someity and a picture of the new National Stadium are among the images available at post offices across the nation of Japan, as well as on the Japan Post’s website.

You can view image samples of the stamps here.

#3 – Ever Heard of Nihon Eiho?

We typically think of competitive aquatics as consisting of pool swimming, open water swimming, water polo, artistic swimming and diving, but there is another facet of water athletics that has been around for centuries. Nihon Eiho is known as classical Japanese swimming, dating back more than 400 years to the age of the samurai.

As Japan is an island, swimming was essential for survival, which is why the ancient warriors of Japan developed aquatic techniques to gain an edge in battles over the river or ocean. (Pop Japan)

The modernized discipline is divided into four primary parts, including ‘approach’, ‘prone/side/standing’, ‘performance’ and ‘strategy’. There are Nihon Eiho schools across Japan and the nation also holds competitions, which you can take a look at below.

#4 – Waugh Chapel Swim Club Alleged Embezzlement

An individual has been charged with allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from the Odenton, Maryland-based Waugh Chapel Swim Club. Kimberly Rae Champagne, who had served as the club’s ‘dive team representative’ for the past 9 seasons, was indicted last month on 2 theft charges involving alleged schemes amounting to more than a $10,000 haul from the club. Champagne denies the charges.

Per The Capital Gazette, ‘police confirmed last year they were investigating the club after an internal report found $66,000 in missing cash and false charges.’ The club’s former treasurer, Ron Shapard, was fired in December and Champagne resigned around the same time. Also, no tax returns had been filed in several years, according to the report.