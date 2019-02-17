Paralympic Champ Becca Meyers Shares Her Thoughts on the New Speedo Fastskin (Video)

Developed from a deeper understanding of hydrodynamics and the biomechanics of swimming the LZR Pure Intent is Speedo’s smartest suit to date. Flexible zoned compression allows the swimmer a wider range of motion in the legs and makes it easier to put on and more comfortable to wear. There are three brand new fabrics which directly target flexibility, compression and drag reduction in the areas that need it. The fabrics have been through vigorous flat plate testing, with multiple textures used to identify which were fastest both individually and when combined.

The male swimsuit is available with a high or regular waist and has a unique textured fabric zone on the rear to target drag reduction through turbulence management, inspired by their most in-depth study of shark scales to date. The male suit also features new band technology supporting the hamstrings for a more powerful leg kick and faster upbeat recovery.

The female version features textured fabric zones around the chest and rear, newly engineered precision straps to provide greater comfort and range of movement, and a choice of open or closed back to cater for different body types and preferences

Compressive dual layering along with an improved ergonomic seam placement has been added to the legs of both male and female swimsuits to give maximum compression to key muscle groups to support a stronger kick and harness the power athletes generate in their starts and turns.

Caeleb Dressel (USA), said: “The LZR Pure Intent feels really good. It’s springy and it’s connected. You get the compression where you want it – from the booty all the way down to the back of the legs and it works with your kicks, it’s like you have a little spring on you. It’s my own super suit!”