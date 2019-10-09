BCST Butterflyer Jazlynn Pak Verbally Commits to Columbia

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Jazlynn Pak from Seattle, Washington has announced her verbal commitment to the application process* at Columbia University for 2020-21. Pak is a senior at North Creek High School; she swims year-round for Bellevue Club Swim Team.

“I am extremely happy to announce my verbal commitment to Columbia University! I cannot wait to continue pursuing my academic and athletic journey at an Ivy League Institute, it is truly a dream come true. I’d like to thank my friends, teammates, and coaches who’ve supported me, and my parents for their unconditional love.”

Pak placed 3rd in the 50 free (23.79) and 5th in the 100 fly (55.81) at the Washington WIAA Girls 4A State Meet last fall. She contributed to the 3rd-place 200 free relay (23.32 split) and the 6th-place 200 medley relay (25.19 butterfly leg), as well. In club swimming, Pak competed in the 50/100 free and 100/200 fly at 2018 Winter Juniors West, where Bellevue Club Swim Team finished second in the women’s meet. Pak swam splits of 22.96 and 50.07 split on the winning 200 and 400 free relays, a 22.92 anchor on the 7th-place 200 medley relay and a 50.18 anchor on the 14th-place 400 medley relay. At 2019 Speedo Junior Nationals this summer, she swam the 50/100 free and 100 fly. Her 58.54 in the 100m free was a personal best and ranks among the top 5 performances for the year for the Philippines (all ages) and 3rd for 16-18 girls.

Pak’s best SCY times would have earned points for the Lions at the 2019 Ivy League Women’s Championships in the A finals of the 50 free and 100 fly and the B final of the 100 free.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.22

100 free – 50.45

50 fly – 24.74

100 fly – 54.31

200 fly – 2:02.76

100 breast – 1:05.18

100 back – 56.96

*IVY LEAGUE DISCLAIMER: A “verbal commitment” by a coach is not an offer of admission, as only the Admissions Office has that authority. An Ivy League coach can only commit his or her support in the admissions process. Moreover, an Ivy League Likely Letter is not an offer of admission to the university.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6880 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.