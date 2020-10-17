Atherton Tries Open Water On For Size At QLD C’ships

2020 QUEENSLAND OWS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, October 16th & Sunday, October 17th

Coolum Ski Park, Sunshine Gold Coast, Queensland, AUS

The 2020 Queensland Open Water Swimming Championships got underway today on the Sunshine Gold Coast, with some of the nation’s best swimmers in this discipline taking part.

The 5k ran today across varying age groups, which meant we saw the younger set getting to mingle with their open water Olympians and world-class fellow Australians.

In the men’s category of 19+, it was Noosa’s Nick Sloman who got to the time pad first, beating the field by just under a minute. Sloman is the reigning Australian national champion in the 10k, having earned his 3rd consecutive title this past January. He is among the shortlisted individuals able to go for Olympic qualification at the next opportunity in Doha.

Additional Men’s Winners:

16-year-olds: Kolby Gubecka

17-year-olds: Ruben Rees

18-year-olds: William Thorley (HKG)

The women’s race saw an unexpected competitor in backstroke world record holder Minna Atherton. The 20-year-old was originally set to compete in the International Swimming League (ISL) season 2 but withdrew along with most all other Australians due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions.

Instead, the ace took on this open water event, finishing a respectable 13th.

Topping the field was Kareena Lee, also the reigning Australian national champion. Lee took the 5k today just over 10 seconds ahead of runner-up Maddy Gough, while Moesha Johnson rounded out the top 3. Additional racers in the women’s 5k included Bianca Crisp, Kiah Melverton, Chelsea Gubecka, and Laura Taylor who finished in that order behind the top 3.

Lee has already secured her spot in the Olympic 10km event via a 7th-place finish at last year’s World Championships.

Additional Women’s Winners: