Ash Morris Takes Over Repton School’s Swimming Program

Last month we reported that Swimming Canada had hired Scott Talbot as the new leader of its High-Performance Center-Vancouver and now the ripple effects of this move are being felt.

After 13 years of leading the program at Hamilton Aquatics in Dubai, Ash Morris has been announced as Talbot’s replacement as the Repton School’s Director of Swimming.

Morris brings a wealth of experience, having directly coached over 30 different swimmers onto International Junior and Senior teams, leading Hamilton Aquatics to winning the medal table at British Age Nationals in 2014 & coaching multiple swimmers to win medals at European Juniors and EYOF, as well as being 2022 breakthrough Lewis Burras’ coach and mentor for over 9 years.

Repton’s Headmaster Mr Mark Semmence is delighted to welcome Mr Morris to Repton Swimming Club, saying:, “We have enjoyed considerable success since swimming became a focus sport at Repton in 2019 with swimmers achieving on the regional and national stage.

“We are confident that Ash’s considerable experience and credentials as one of the sports leading coaches will give pupils and club members the leadership necessary to build on our recent success. We look forward to seeing the Club go from strength to strength with Ash at the helm.”

Of his appointment, Morris said, “Although I am very sad to be leaving Dubai, which has been home for 13 years, I am extremely excited to continue the great work that has been started at Repton Swimming – this is an exciting project and we want to help young people achieve both academic and swimming success at the very highest level”

Morris will commence his coaching duties at Repton Swimming in November.