Arizona State Men, Virginia Women Maintain Top Spots In CSCAA January Dual Meet Ranks

The Arizona State University men and University of Virginia women remain the top-ranked teams in the nation by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) as the organization has released its dual meet rankings for the month of January.

Both squads maintain their #1 position from December, with January’s ranks marking the first time the top spot hasn’t changed hands month-to-month.

After UVA led the women and Cal topped the men in the opening edition in October (as defending national champions), the Texas Longhorns claimed the #1 ranking on both sides in November before the Cavaliers reclaimed the top spot for the women and Arizona State moved to #1 for the first time in December.

The CSCAA notably does not factor in how a team might fare in a championship meet format, exclusively looking at dual meet strength, and uses head-to-head results as a top consideration.

Over the last month, there haven’t been a ton of dual meets with schools off for the holidays and then diving into winter training camps shortly thereafter.

The ASU men, for example, will race for the first time since November’s Wolfpack Invite on Friday, hosting Stanford, while the UVA women have only raced once in the last two months, putting on a dominant display last weekend against Virginia Tech (winning 207-91). The Cavaliers will race again this weekend in a two-day tri-meet with NC State and North Carolina.

The Sun Devils and Cavaliers both received 17 of 18 first-place votes, with the Cal men and Texas women earning one apiece.

WOMEN’S RANKINGS

Rank Prev Team Points 1 1 Virginia (17) 449 2 2 Texas (1) 432 2 3 Stanford 411 4 4 NC State 388 5 5 Ohio State 387 6 7 Louisville 354 7 8 Florida 337 8 6 Alabama 323 9 12 Indiana 299 10 10 Southern California 285 11 11 California 268 12 14 Tennessee 247 13 19 Auburn 230 14 20 Kentucky 217 15 9 Georgia 200 16 13 Michigan 191 17 16 Wisconsin 163 18 17 North Carolina 153 19 15 Texas A&M 130 20 22 Duke 103 21 18 Arkansas 82 22 25 Louisiana State 54 23 NR Virginia Tech 40 24 NR UCLA 37 25 23 Minnesota 34

Also receiving votes: Northwestern (30), South Carolina (5), Missouri (1)

The lack of dual meets resulted in there not being too many significant shakeups in the women’s ranks, though the Alabama women did drop from sixth to eighth after news that Morgan Scott and Cora Dupre will both be absent for the rest of the season. The Crimson Tide also dropped duals to both Texas (213.5-139.5) and Ohio State (220-133) last weekend.

The Indiana women jumped up into the top 10, moving up three spots into ninth after a dominant 208.5-91.5 win over Michigan.

Another notable change came from the Georgia women, who fell 166-134 to Kentucky in mid-December and thus plummet from ninth to 15th, while the Wildcats climb up from 20th to 14th.

MEN’S RANKINGS

Rank Prev Team Points 1 1 Arizona State (17) 449 2 3 California (1) 432 3 4 Florida 411 4 5 NC State 386 T-5 2 Texas 363 T-5 13 Ohio State 363 7 7 Indiana 346 8 6 Tennessee 342 9 9 Auburn 301 10 8 Texas A&M 272 11 10 Georgia 264 12 12 Stanford 249 13 19 Virginia Tech 234 14 11 Virginia 223 15 14 Alabama 212 16 16 Florida State 165 T-17 15 Michigan 154 T-17 18 Louisville 154 19 17 Arizona 144 20 20 Southern California 99 21 21 Georgia Tech 77 T-22 23 Notre Dame 68 T-22 22 Missouri 68 24 24 Wisconsin 41 25 25 Minnesota 23

Also receiving votes: Princeton (4), SMU (3), North Carolina (2), Columbia (1)

The Texas men dropped a 189-164 dual to Ohio State last weekend in a tri-meet with Alabama, which resulted in a big shakeup in the men’s top 10.

The Longhorns fell from second down into a tie for fifth with the Buckeyes, who moved up eight spots after sitting in 13th last month.

The Virginia Tech men defeated the Cavaliers 162-138 on Saturday, which pushed the Hokies up six spots into 13th, while UVA slides three spots into 14th.

THE COMMITTEES

Each Division I committee includes representatives from each Power Five conference, along with seven at-large voters from mid-major programs. You can find the full lists below:

You can find the full CSCAA release here.