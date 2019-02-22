arena Picked as Stanford’s Official Technical Swim Equipment Supplier

Courtesy: arena, a SwimSwam partner.

arena is pleased to announce a sponsorship and supply agreement with Stanford University’s men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams.

arena’s new agreement with Stanford Athletics means both the women’s and men’s teams will have the full range of arena’s flagship Powerskin Carbon racing suits at their disposal. With three different versions in the range, swimmers will be able to choose their suit based on different factors such as stroke, distance, or personal preference .

Over the course of three days in September, 2018, these three suits, along with arena’s racing accessories (goggles, caps, etc.), were subjected to an intensive, comprehensive series of tests at the Avery Aquatic Center by the Stanford women’s and men’s rosters. In collaboration with university coaches, swimmers put arena gear through two-hour training sessions that covered the gamut of strokes, speed and stamina.

About arena

Since 1973, arena has created waterwear products for competitive swimmers and swim enthusiasts worldwide, and is universally recognized as one of the premium brands of high quality swimwear and technical equipment. Over the last 45 years, arena has developed strong expertise in creating best-in-class products with particular focus on the pool segment, while also expanding into leisure and beach wear.

Today the arena brand has a presence in 116 countries around the globe. With direct representation in Italy, France, Germany, Austria and the United States, the group also employs a network of 35 qualified business partners in more than 100 countries, while the Japan-based Descente Ltd owns and manages the brand in 11 countries of the Far East.

arena’s ties to the world of sport, and swimming in particular, are reinforced through sponsoring activities at different levels, including governing bodies, national federations, athletes and clubs. In a historic agreement signed in early 2014, arena became a principal sponsor and technical partner of the swimming world’s governing body, FINA (Federation Internationale de Natation). In addition, arena is the technical sponsor and official supplier to many swimming federations including the United States, Australia, Netherlands, Italy, Hungary, Germany, Poland, Sweden, Croatia, Norway, South Africa, Austria, Romania, Czech Republic, Finland, Portugal and Estonia.

