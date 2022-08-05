Adam Peaty Describes Lows and Highs of Commonwealth Games (VIDEO)

We sat down with Adam Peaty, the breaststroke legend that most recently has completed his long course gold medal collection with a 50 breast win at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Peaty discusses the devastation of missing the podium in the 100 breast in Birmingham and how he bounced back to not only medal in the 50 breast, but win the only title that had eluded him his entire career.

SWIM UNITED

1 in 4 children leave primary school unable to swim, research shows this is set to increase to 6 in 10 without intervention

Most of these children are from socially disadvantaged and minority ethnic communities. Research from the Black Swimming Association shows that 95% of black adults and 80% of black children do not swim in England and 93% of Asian adults and 78% of Asian children in England do not swim. According to the WHO, the risk of drowning is higher amongst minority ethnic communities.

What is Swim United?

Speedo has joined forces with Swim England, The Black Swimming Association and Active Black Country to form Speedo Swim United, a collective which aims to ensure all children are able to swim 25m by 2025. Collectively, Swim United has started a petition which asks the Government to intervene and drive tangible change, see link here. We need to raise awareness of the issue and encourage as many people as possible to sign and share the petition in order to drive tangible change and ensure that all children are given equal access to swimming lessons during their schooling, regardless of background, ethnicity and location within the UK.

Petition asks:

We are calling on the Government to affect real change by

Ofsted – Ring-fencing funding provided to schools for swimming lessons and including this as part of Ofsted inspections. Pools/Energy Crisis - Providing urgent support for swimming pool operators to remain open amid rising energy costs and to enabling them to increase pool time for swimming lessons and train new teachers. Community Engagement - Investing in community engagement to reach the community groups who may face cultural and systemic barriers to swimming.

Speedo is a SwimSwam partner.