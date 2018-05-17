A3 Performance Signs Olympic Trial Finalist Bridgette Alexander

A3 Performance is thrilled to announce that Olympic Trial Finalist and US National Team Member Bridgette Alexander will join their team as an A3 Athlete through 2020. Alexander recently completed her final year of eligibility with the Kentucky Wildcats where she was a four-time NCAA-qualifier, three-time NCAA-scorer, and World University Games Bronze Medalist under head coach Lars Jorgensen. With an incredible collegiate career under her belt, Alexander isn’t done yet.

From small-town Milton, Wisconsin, Alexander has always been a standout swimmer with a lot of passion for the sport. She aspired to compete at a high-level in college and rose to the challenge. After a successful collegiate and undergraduate career with the Wildcats, Alexander committed to continuing her post-graduate swim career with the Wildcats while also pursuing her Master’s degree in Sport Leadership.

“I have this little voice in my head telling me to keep going,” Alexander said. “I love the sport and racing so much, and I am starting to realize my potential. I’m excited to partner with a growing company like A3. I’ve known the Meinholz family and A3 growing up, and I look forward to building a stronger relationship with them.”

With lots of short-term goals set for herself, Alexander’s eyes are set on representing the USA on the international stage, especially on the 2020 US Olympic Team. As a 2016 Olympic Trial finalist in the 200 back and someone who improves year-after-year, Alexander’s lifelong dream can soon be reality.

“Bridgette has always impressed me as an athlete and a person. Her growth over the years is admirable. Due to her athleticism and drive she is only going to get better, and we are honored to be a part of her journey. She is exceptionally talented, extremely driven, and a great person. I couldn’t think of a better representation of A3,” said A3 Performance Founder and CEO Dan Meinholz.

Both Alexander and A3 Performance have built a lot of momentum over the last year. With a shared passion for swimming, hard work, and success, this partnership will strengthen that momentum these next two years.

“After 2016 Trials, I realized I could have a shot! I don’t think I am done improving yet. I just want to see what I can do and leave the sport with no regrets,” Alexander said.