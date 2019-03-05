6 Belgians Own World Championships Qualifying Times

The 2019 Flemish Swimming Championships took place in Antwerp, Belgium over the weekend, with the long course competition representing one of the nation’s qualifying meets for the European Youth Olympic Festival, European Junior Championships and World Championships.
Meet Results
With the meet having concluded, the Flemish Swimming Federation has published a list of all swimmers who have thus far clocked a qualification time for the aforementioned competitions. The listing below is not to be construed as rosters for the competitions; but, merely a listing of those individuals having notched qualifying marks as of today
EYOF Baku (7):
Women’s 100m freestyle: Roos Vanotterdijk
Women’s 100m backstroke: Elise Decaesstecker
Men’s 100m freestyle: Elias Meeus
Women’s 4x100m free relay: Roos Vanotterdijk, Marie Maerevoet, Zinke Delcommune, Gaëlle Deconinck
Mixed 4x100m free relay:: Roos Vanotterdijk, Marie Maerevoet, Elias Meeus, Jens Ausloos
EJK Kazan (5):
Women’s 50m breast: Fleur Vermeiren
Women’s 100m breast: Fleur Vermeiren
Women’s 4x100m free relay: Lana Ravelingien, Indra Vandenbussche, Zita Van Brabandt, Roos Vanotterdijk
WJK Budapest (1):
Woemn’s 50m breast: Fleur Vermeiren
Women’s 100m breast: Fleur Vermeiren
WK Gwangju (6):
Women’s 50m fly: Kimberly Buys
Women’s 100m fly: Kimberly Buys
Women’s 50m breast: Fleur Vermeiren, Fanny Lecluyse
Women’s 200m breast: Fanny Lecluyse
Women’s 200m free: Valentine Dumont
Men’s 200m fly: Louis Croenen
Open water: Logan Vanhuys
