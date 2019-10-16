4 in 2021, World Jr Champ Josh Matheny Makes Verbal Commitment Indiana

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania’s Josh Matheny has made a verbal commitment to Indiana University for 2021-22. Matheny is the 4th-ranked member of the high school class of 2021 according to our Way Too Early list of recruits. He wrote on social media:

“I’m extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Indiana University. I would like to thank my family, coaches, and friends for their support. Go Hoosiers!!! #hoosierdaddy 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️”

Matheny, a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, is one of the top breaststrokers in his class and has qualified for 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials in both the 100 and 200 events. A junior at Upper St. Clair High School, Matheny swims year-round for Team Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics under head coach Dave Schraven. He had a breakout summer while representing Team USA at FINA Junior World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. First he broke the boys’ 15-16 National Age Group Record in the 100m breast with 1:00.17 with his silver-medal performance. Then he won gold in the 200 breast, setting a Championships Record of 2:09.40 in the process. He missed the World Junior Record by .01 but earned a spot on the U.S. National Team for 2019-20 with his swim. Matheny was also part of the 4×100 mixed medley that won gold with a World Junior Record.

In high school swimming, Matheny won the 100 breast at the 2019 Pennsylvania AAA High School State Championships going 52.52 (breaking Brendan Hansen’s 19-year-old Pennsylvania State Record), successfully defending his freshman-year title (54.55) at the 2019 AAA State Meet. He also came in 4th in the 200 IM with 1:49.00 (1:53.05 in 2018 for 8th place). At 2018 Winter Juniors East, he won both the 100 breast (52.89) and 200 breast (1:55.27) and was 21st in the 200 IM.

Matheny will join the Hoosiers in the fall of 2021, following a long line of successful breaststrokers. Ray Looze has both attracted and developed talent and the Hoosiers have featured such names as Lilly King, Cody Miller, Ian Finnerty, and Emily Weiss. Matheny’s best 100 breast time would have put him in the A final at 2019 B1Gs with conference (and NCAA) champion Finnerty, Zane Backes, and Gary Kostbade. He also would have scored in the B-final of the 200 breast with Matt Jerden (Finnerty, Backes and Kostbade were in the A final). Matheny will overlap with Backes.

Best SCY times:

100 breast – 52.52

200 breast – 1:55.03

200 IM – 1:49.00

400 IM – 3:53.87

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6880 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.