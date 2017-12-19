2x YNats Champ Lizzy Colwell Sends Verbal Commitment to Vanderbilt

New Canaan, Connecticut’s Lizzy Colwell has announced her commitment to swim for Vanderbilt University beginning in the 2018-19 season. Colwell is a senior at New Canaan High School where she recently placed third in the 200 IM (2:05.07) and tied for second in the 100 breast (1:03.38) at the 2017 CIAC Fall Open Girls Swimming Championships. She split a 29.0 breaststroke on New Canaan’s 5th-place medley relay and anchored the 3rd-place 200 free relay in 23.77.

Colwell swims year-round for New Canaan YMCA Caimans. She is a two-time YMCA National champion in the 200 meter breast, having won the event at 2016 YMCA Long Course National Championships by 2 full seconds with 2:34.78, then repeating her national title in 2017 with 2:36.82. At the 2017 meet she also finished sixth in the 50 breast (33.97), second in the 100 breast (1:13.34), and ninth in the 200 IM (2:22.42).

At 2017 YMCA Short Course National Championships last spring she was runner-up in the 100 breast, 9th in the 200 breast, 8th in the 200 IM, and 31st in the 400 IM.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:02.18

200 breast – 2:16.29

200 IM – 2:03.23

50 free – 30

100 free – 52.70

