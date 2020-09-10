25 British Swimmers Infiltrate 6 Teams For ISL Season 2

Yesterday, the International Swimming League (ISL) announced full rosters for all ten teams in the league’s second season of competition. The rosters were revealed on the ISL website ahead of the press conference for Season 2, though there is still plenty of fluctuating going on with all of these rosters.

As it stands today, there are 25 swimmers hailing from Great Britain, comprised of 12 women and 13 men. The Brits are spread across 6 teams, with none appearing on the Aqua Centurions, Tokyo Frog Kings, LA Current, nor DC Trident, at least for now.

Of the distribution of British swimmers among the ISL squads for season 2, London Roar carries the most with 10, while NY Breakers and Energy Standard each boast 5 apiece.

Taking a look at just a few of the names to keep in mind this season, Luke Greenbank has proven his mettle across both long course and short course, wrapping up a tremendous 2019. The 22-year-old Loughborough star snagged 200m back bronze at last year’s World Championships before wrangling the 200m back bronze at the European Short Course Championships to end his racing year.

Freya Anderson is also a dynamic ace for the ISL format, dominating the sprint freestyle events at last year’s European Short Course Championships with 50 and 100m gold. She makes the move from the Aqua Centurions for this ISL season 2, giving her the opportunity to pair up with another rapidly-improving British freestyle Anna Hopkin on London Roar for relay power.

European Junior champion Matt Richards is set to prove to be an invaluable asset to the NY Breakers squad both individually and on relays. The Royal Wolverhampton-trained teenager recently made the move to Bath and now has Coach Jol Finck fine-tuning his freestyle finesse.

At just 17 years of age, Richards is already Great Britain’s 4th fastest short course 100 freestyler (46.84) and 8th fastest short course 200 freestyle (1:43.64) ever.

Cali Condors:

Mark Szaranek

Energy Standard:

Imogen Clark

Georgia Davies

Lucy Hope

Max Litchfield

Ben Proud

Iron:

Isabella Hindley

Ross Murdoch

London Roar:

Freya Anderson

Tom Dean

Luke Greenbank

James Guy

Holly Hibbott

Anna Hopkin

Siobhan-Marie O’Connor

Adam Peaty

Duncan Scott

Aimee Willimott

NY Breakers:

Joe Litchfield

Matt Richards

James Wilby

Abbie Wood

Sarah Vasey

Toronto Titans: