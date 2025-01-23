2025 Eddie Reese Texas Showdown – LIVE PREVIEW

2025 Eddie Reese Texas Showdown
- Austin, TX
- January 24-25 (10am & 5:30pm CST Friday, 10 am Saturday)
- SCY (25 Yards)
- Watch: SEC+ Network (Friday Night Session Only)
- Meet Format + Schedule
I jumped on a live stream and went through an Event-by-event breakdown of the 2025 Eddie Reese Texas Showdown in Austin, TX between Texas, NC State, Virginia, and Arizona State. This will hands down be the fastest in-season meet in college history. YOU WON’T WANT TO MISS IT!
Kharun may honestly have a better shot at the 2 fly record at this meet than conferences or NCAAs
Great point. This time last year at Stanford he dropped a 1:37.8… and he’s looked a lotttt better than last year
Are people swimming morning and night on Friday?
Like are the same swimmers doing both sessions
Yes
Question for you guys. I was going through the stages of grief when I found out only one day would be shown on the SEC Network. Then it got me thinking, is the 4 IM/1breast/1fly/1back/ 2free relay day the most fan friendly of the NCAA format days? Gotta be, right?
More individual events than day 2, shorter events than day 4, great variety, yeah that’s the most exciting day.
Please correct! Ilya Kharun swims for ASU Sun Devils!
If I said otherwise, I deeply apologize! It was just me on this one, no one to check my unbridled power trip.
We get one session out of three streamed, and we are supposed to be grateful for having that? I don’t know if it’s the NCAA, swimming in general, SECN network, or someone else to blame, but my god we have to do better than this. All three sessions are finals, this is the biggest dual meet of the season, no excuse to not at least have a camera or two live-streaming for the other two sessions.
This same weekend you can live stream via ESPN powerhouse, national-interest meets such as Bryant vs Boston U, St Bonaventure vs Colgate, Towson vs George Mason, Little Rock vs Tulane, Cleveland St vs Oakland, etc, yet they can only stream 1/3 sessions for… Read more »
But they’re screaming and kicking about the House lawsuit and incoming roster cuts.
To be fair, this is not a “Swimming” decision. This is an athletic department/Compliance decision.
SwimSwam asked if we could stream the other sessions and were told no by administration. Schools don’t like giving up their property for others to show for free, even if it means wasting it.
Is Saturday not live streamed?
It is not. At least not through SECN or anywhere else that I know of. Only Friday evening is on SECN.
it will be a great meet! We can thank Coach Bowman for many innovations designed to make in season meets more interesting. Using tech suits and having pro demo swims comes to mind for the past and now this quad meet with some of the top team all in the same pool at the same time!
I am going to need a big bag of popcorn for this.