2024 Paris Olympic Torch Design Revealed

The 2024 Paris Olympic Torch design was been revealed on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, one year out from the beginning of the Games.

The torch will first be lit following tradition in Olympia, Greece before taking part in a 70-80 day torch relay.

The relay will travel through 700 cities as well as about 60 regions in France, starting on May 8, 2024 in Marseille, a city on the Balearic Sea in Southern France. Roughly 11,000 total runners will help with the relay. The relay costs about $450,000 per day. The total relay cost will be around $30-35 million.

In February, Olympic organizers partnered with French designer Mathieu Lehanneur to create the Olympic and Paralympic torches and cauldrons. The Olympics said Lehanneur was inspired by “equality, water, and peacefulness”.

The design features a reflective, shiny bottom half with a more dull top half. The color of the torch is champagne. According to the Olympics, the torch is 70 cm long and ranges from a diameter of 3.5 cm to 10 cm. A total of 2,000 torches were produced. The torch design arrived in Paris today, July 25th along with famous track star Usain Bolt of Jamaica.

The Paris Olympics are set to begin on July 26, 2024. They will run through August 11, 2024. The opening ceremony on July 26th will include the transfer of the fire from the touch to the cauldron.

