2024 Honorable Mention Dean Jones Announces Verbal Commitment to Navy

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Magnolia Aquatic Club fly-back-free specialist Dean Jones has announced his verbal commitment to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, for 2024-25.

“It is with with great honor I am able to announce my commitment to swim and study at the United States Naval Academy. It has been a lifelong dream of mine to serve my country, and I am overjoyed to begin my military career at the academy with such motivated and likeminded people. I have always wanted to compete collegiately, and I want to thank two of the most dedicated coaches I’ve met, Coach Roberts and Coach Liscinsky, for the opportunity to represent Navy. They have everything one needs to make it to the next level and are coaching a special group of guys who are going to do great things. I also want to thank my coaches, family, and friends, but most importantly God for getting me this far. I cannot wait to see what the future holds! GO NAVY, BEAT ARMY!!!🌊⚓️”

Jones is a huge pick-up for the Midshipmen. We named him to the Honorable Mention section of our Way Too Early list of top recruits from the high school class of 2024 for his 200/500 free times, which, incidentally, would already score in the A finals at the Patriot League Championships. He would also be an A finalist in the 200 fly and 200 back and a B finalist in the 100 fly.

Jones, who lives in Magnolia, Texas, is homeschooled and does not participate in high school swimming. In 2018, he broke the National Age Group Records for 11-12 boys in the 200-yard fly and the 200-meter fly. Since then, he has developed into a solid mid-distance freestyler and 200 backstroker. In the last six months alone, he has dropped 4.1 seconds in the 200 back, 2.5 in the 500 free, and 1.1 in the 200 free.

Jones was out of the water from May 2020 until April 2021 “with an extensive injury.” At Winter Juniors West, he placed 7th in the 200 back, 10th in the 500 free, and 11th in the 200 free. He also competed in the 50 free and 200 fly. He told SwimSwam that his first taper meet in a long while will be the 2023 Sectionals this coming March. He also revealed that he went 15:31 in the mile during Christmas training in a jammer, but that his lap counter “mis-counted which resulted in me stopping at the 1600 and having to still do another 50. Cost me several seconds.”

Best SCY times:

1650 free – 15:31.65

500 free – 4:22.23

200 free – 1:37.31

200 back – 1:45.19

200 fly – 1:46.96

100 fly – 49.07

Jones is the best recruit to commit to Navy in a long while. His 200 back time is already among Navy’s top-10 all-time, and he’s not far off in the 200 fly and 200/500/1650 free.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.