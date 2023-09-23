2023 Asian Games: Eddie Wang, Kim Seoyeong Carry Respective Opening Ceremony Flags

19TH ASIAN GAMES

Sunday, September 24th – Friday, September 29th (swimming)

Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena, Hangzhou, China

LCM (50m)

As the opening ceremony for the 19th Asian Games is currently underway, we’re keeping an eye on the swimmers among the contingents of the 45 National Olympic Committees represented in Hangzhou, China.

We reported how newly-minted World Record holder Qin Haiyang is carrying the flag for the host nation while Taiwan’s Eddie Wang (Wang Kuan-hung) and Korea’s Kim Seoyeong have also had the honor bestowed upon them.

21-year-old Wang made history this year by becoming the first-ever man from his nation to reach a swimming World Championships final. He notched a time of 1:55.43 to place 8th in the men’s 200m butterfly in Fukuoka this summer.

As for Seoyeong, she’ll be joining sabre fencer Gu Bon-gil as co-flag bearer.

29-year-old Seoyeong took home gold in the women’s 200m IM and silver in the 400m IM at the last edition of the Games in 2018 in Jakarta.

Korea on the whole is aiming to finish 3rd in the medals table with a gold medal target of at least 45.

Korean Sport and Olympic Committee (KSOC) President Lee Kee-heung said this week,

“This year’s Asian Games will mark the new beginning for South Korean sports. We have been making progress in many different sports and have seen the emergence of young athletes.

“I can’t wait to see our athletes tackle challenges at this year’s Asian Games.

“I hope our athletes will see their hard work and dedication pay off.” (InsidetheGames)