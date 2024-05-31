2023-24 NISCA Swimming & Academic All-America Submissions Close On June 15

Applications for the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association (NISCA) Swimming & Academic All-America teams for the 2023-24 season are open for two more weeks, set to close on Saturday, June 15.

Each year, NISCA recognizes the top 100 interscholastic individual swimming and relay team performances in each event as All America.

In order for an athlete to be considered for the NISCA All-America program, the athlete’s high school swim coach needs to submit an application. The program is free to NISCA member coaches who submit applications prior to their season submission deadline, otherwise late fees incur.

Non-member coaches may submit applications as well. A listing of processed All America Applications and applications received can be found on the NISCA website here. High school coaches and athletes are encouraged to review the submitted applications to verify submission. Once the submission portal closes on June 15, NISCA says it will not accept any further applications.

Each year there are athletes who would have achieved the All-America qualifying criteria but are let off because their coach didn’t file an application.

2023-24 NISCA Time Standards – SCY

2023-24 NISCA Time Standards – LCM

The All America lists are usually published on the July 4th weekend. See the 2022-23 All America honorees here.