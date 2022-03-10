2022 Zone E: Stanford, USC Women Close Championships With Four NCAA Qualifiers

Though we’re not DiveDove, we do dabble in diving coverage, and as diving can have a major impact on the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, we cover NCAA Zone Diving – mainly through the lens of how national diving qualifiers could impact the team points battles later this month.

2022 NCAA ZONE DIVING

Zone A: US Naval Academy / Annapolis, Md. Monday, March 7 – Wednesday, March 9 Live Results

US Naval Academy / Annapolis, Md. Zone B: Georgia Tech Aquatic Center / Atlanta, Ga. Sunday, March 6 – Wednesday, March 9 Live Results

Georgia Tech Aquatic Center / Atlanta, Ga. Zone C: Canham Natatorium / Ann Arbor, Mich. Monday, March 7 – Wednesday, March 9 Live Results

Canham Natatorium / Ann Arbor, Mich. Zone D: Soderholm Aquatic Center / Madison, Wisc. Monday, March 7 – Wednesday, March 9 Live Results

Soderholm Aquatic Center / Madison, Wisc. Zone E: Wall Aquatic Center / Flagstaff, Ariz. Monday, March 7 – Wednesday, March 9 Live Results

Wall Aquatic Center / Flagstaff, Ariz.

WOMEN’S PLATFORM

Arizona’s Delaney Schnell completed a sweep of the women’s events at the Zone E Championships in Flagstaff, cruising to a near-100-point margin of victory on platform.

A total of nine NCAA spots were up for grabs in the event, with seven of them going to divers who hadn’t qualified through the first two days of the competition.

Leading that group was Wyoming’s Melissa Mirafuentes in third, while USC added three more divers to their roster to give them four for NCAAs, while the Stanford women added one to also get to four.

The Cardinal women’s swimming team qualified 14 for NCAAs, so Stanford will be able to bring all four divers to nationals.

MEN’S 1-METER

Five qualifying spots were available in the men’s 1-meter event, and Utah’s Tony Chen was the lone diver to finish in the top-five who hadn’t yet qualified for NCAAs.

Stanford’s Conor Casey came out on top, while Arizona’s Bjorn Markentin and USC’s Georgii Korovin solidified themselves as the only two male divers in Zone E who can compete in all three diving events at NCAAs. Markentin was seventh in this event, but seeing as he had already qualified, all he needed to do was finish in the top-12 to be able to compete on 1-meter at nationals.

QUALIFIERS LIST

Reimbursed divers are in bold and designated with a star*, with invited-but-not-reimbursed divers in non-bold. You can read more about the distinction below.

15 women and 10 men qualified to dive at NCAAs over the course of the Zone E Championships, with six women and four men earning reimbursement.

Women Diver Event(s) Delaney Schnell, Arizona* 1m, 3m, Pl Carolina Sculti, Stanford* 1m, 3m Nike Agunbiade, USC* 1m, 3m, Pl Daria Lenz, Stanford* 1m, 3m, Pl Maria Papworth Burrel, Stanford* 1m, 3m Kennedy Cribbs, BYU 1m, Pl Holly Waxman, Utah 1m, 3m Hannah Butler, UCLA 1m, 3m Melissa Mirafuentes, Wyoming* 3m, Pl Grace Lee, USC Pl Madison Huitt, USC 3m, Pl Isabel Vazquez, Nevada 1m, Pl Savannah Stocker, USC 3m, Pl Julia Wortman, Stanford Pl Valentina Lopez Arevalo, SDSU Pl Men Diver Event(s) Jack Ryan, Stanford* 1m, 3m Shangfei Wang, USC* 1m, 3m Georgii Korovin, USC 1m, 3m, Pl Conor Casey, Stanford* 1m, 3m Bjorn Markentin, Arizona* 1m, 3m, Pl Ben Smyth, Utah 3m, Pl Jenner Pennock, Utah 1m, Pl Ethan Foster, Stanford Pl Eric Correa, Arizona Pl Tony Chen, Utah 1m, 3m

SIMPLIFIED INVITE PROCEDURES

You can read a more in-depth look at the selection process here.

Effectively, each zone earns a specific number of qualifying spots in each event, based on how that Zone performed at NCAAs last year. Divers who place inside the qualifying places earn an NCAA invite. A diver invited in one event can compete at NCAAs in any other diving event where they were top 12 in their Zone meet.

The highest-placing divers earn NCAA reimbursement, while lower-placing qualifiers can compete at NCAAs, but their school must pay for their travel and lodging at the meet.