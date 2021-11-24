2022 Short Course World Championships To Be Held December 17-22 in Kazan

The 2022 FINA World Championships in Kazan, Russia will take place from December 17-22, 2022, FINA announced on Tuesday.

The city also hosted the 2016 edition of the meet, as well as the recent FINA World Cup stop. Over 1,200 athletes from 180-plus countries are expected to participate in Worlds next year.

“We are absolutely delighted to be returning to Kazan for the FINA World Championships (25m) 2022 in Kazan (RUS). This city loves aquatics sports. The facilities are world class and provide the ultimate environment for the athletes to perform at the very highest level,” FINA President Husain Al-Musallam said in the announcement.

In 2019, Russia was initially handed a four-year from hosting any world championship event as part of the fallout from the state-sponsored doping regime uncovered after the 2014 Olympics. In December 2020, however, that ban was reduced to two years, running through Dec. 16, 2022 — one day before the start of Short Course Worlds.

“As home to the state-of-the-art Kazan FINA Development Centre, Kazan is already doing so much for the development and education of future swimming stars,” Al-Musallam said. “Hosting the FINA World Championships will be an opportunity to continue this journey and develop the next generation of aquatics athletes in the Republic of Tatarstan and beyond.”

The meet will be the second short course world championship in two years, as the 2020 edition of the event was pushed to this coming December due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2022 meet will be the latest in the calendar of any short course worlds since FINA started consistently scheduling them in December in 2010.

Short Course Worlds Dates Since 2010:

2010: December 15-19

2012: December 12-16

2014: December 3-7

2016: December 6-11

2018: December 11-16

2021: December 13-18

2022: December 17-22

The long course World Championships were postponed from 2021 to May 2022 due to the pandemic.