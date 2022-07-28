2022 ASCA World Clinic To Feature Stellar Lineup, Talks For All Coaches

Courtesy: ASCA

The 2022 ASCA World Clinic at the Westgate Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, September 7-11, promises to be one of the biggest and best ever, with headliners never before seen on the World Clinic main stage, including Mel Marshall, Ron Aitken, Todd DeSorbo, Russell Mark, Brent Arckey and Jim Ellis, among others.

Featured Talks include:

Brett Hawke interviewing Todd DeSorbo , and a Q&A session with Coach DeSorbo

interviewing , and a Q&A session with Coach DeSorbo Adam Peaty’s Coach Mel Marshall with two main stage talks and a pool session

with two main stage talks and a pool session Braden Holloway moderating a panel with college Coaches Herbie Behm, Matt Bowe, Brian Peresie

moderating a panel with college Coaches Rowdy Gaine s interviewing Ron Aitken , and an open water talk with Coach Aitken

s interviewing , and an open water talk with Coach Aitken Renowned Stoke and Technical Analyst Russell Mark with multiple talks

with multiple talks Brent Arckey on parent communication for high performance and balancing your rock stars

Age group coaches will have plenty to do and learn during multiple sessions designed specifically for them. They include:

Starting the Nutrition Conversation with Age Group Swimmers with nutrition expert Erica Beine

with nutrition expert Erica Beine A Platform for Power and Strength – Building a Platform in 12&Unders with Trainer Charlie Hoolihan

with Trainer Charlie Hoolihan Mental Toughness and Emotional Wholeness for 12&Unders with leadership coach Jeff Raker

with leadership coach Jeff Raker Age Group Coach of the Year “Speed Dating ” – meet and pick the brains of at least four Fitter and Faster/ASCA Age Group Coaches of the Year of your choice in the fast-paced, interactive session

” – meet and pick the brains of at least four Fitter and of your choice in the fast-paced, interactive session How To Transform Age Group Swimmers with Coach Mike Koleber, Nitro Swim Team

with Coach Mike Koleber, Nitro Swim Team Workouts that Work for 11-12 with Coach Jim Ellis, PDR Swimming

with Coach Jim Ellis, PDR Swimming Workouts that Work for 10&U with Coach Jennifer Gibson, Swim Ft. Lauderdale

No matter who you coach, there is something for every type of coach and every type of swimmer. Here’s an example of some of the tracks…

Open Water:

Hear from the open water greats Ron Aitken, Catherine Kase, Steven Munatones and Aaron Piersol, and author Bonnie Tsui. Coach Kase will demonstrate open water skills and tips in the Endless Pool with Olympian Haley Anderson.

Masters Swimmers and Coaches:

A Platform for Strength and Power – Maintaining Through the Decades of Masters Swimming with Trainer Charlie Hoolihan

Refining Nutrition Practices in Masters Swimmers with Erica Beine

Mental Toughness and Emotional Wholeness for Adults with Jeff Raker

Teacher or swim school owner:

Learn-to-Swim Roundtable moderated by Rowdy Gaines

Learn-to-Swim Adaptive Techniques with the founders of Swim Angelfish, Aileen Tisser and Cindy Freedman

Demonstration of Adaptive Techniques in the Endless Pool with the Swim Angelfish founders • Demonstration of Learn-to-Swim Techniques for Open Water with Learn-to-Swim Provider Courtney Kline

SwimAmerica Program Directors Meeting

Teens (Senior/HS):

A Platform for Strength and Power – Training for Teens with Trainer Charlie Hoolihan • Implementing Important Nutrition Practices in Teens with Erica Beine

with Trainer Charlie Hoolihan • with Erica Beine Mental Toughness and Emotional Wholeness for Teens with Jeff Raker

In addition to the amazing educational sessions, there will be multiple opportunities for socializing and networking:

Three Socials

First Timers Orientation

Mentor Program Luncheon

Fellows Alumni Reception

Coaches of Color Gathering

Cornhole Competition

International Coaches’ Breakfast

Coaches’ Lounge

Awards and Hall of Fame Induction Banquet (included in cost of registration)

The rooms at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino are going fast. Rooms must be booked by August 3 to secure the block rate.

To register for the 2022 ASCA World Clinic, or to book at room, go to www.ascaworldclinic.com. The regular registration rate of $399 increases to $439 after AUGUST 3. The registration price onsite is $499.