2022 ASCA World Clinic To Feature Stellar Lineup, Talks For All Coaches

Courtesy: ASCA
The 2022 ASCA World Clinic at the Westgate Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, September 7-11, promises to be one of the biggest and best ever, with headliners never before seen on the World Clinic main stage, including Mel Marshall, Ron Aitken, Todd DeSorbo, Russell Mark, Brent Arckey and Jim Ellis, among others.
Featured Talks include:
- Brett Hawke interviewing Todd DeSorbo, and a Q&A session with Coach DeSorbo
- Adam Peaty’s Coach Mel Marshall with two main stage talks and a pool session
- Braden Holloway moderating a panel with college Coaches Herbie Behm, Matt Bowe, Brian Peresie
- Rowdy Gaines interviewing Ron Aitken, and an open water talk with Coach Aitken
- Renowned Stoke and Technical Analyst Russell Mark with multiple talks
- Brent Arckey on parent communication for high performance and balancing your rock stars
Age group coaches will have plenty to do and learn during multiple sessions designed specifically for them. They include:
- Starting the Nutrition Conversation with Age Group Swimmers with nutrition expert Erica Beine
- A Platform for Power and Strength – Building a Platform in 12&Unders with Trainer Charlie Hoolihan
- Mental Toughness and Emotional Wholeness for 12&Unders with leadership coach Jeff Raker
- Age Group Coach of the Year “Speed Dating” – meet and pick the brains of at least four Fitter and Faster/ASCA Age Group Coaches of the Year of your choice in the fast-paced, interactive session
- How To Transform Age Group Swimmers with Coach Mike Koleber, Nitro Swim Team
- Workouts that Work for 11-12 with Coach Jim Ellis, PDR Swimming
- Workouts that Work for 10&U with Coach Jennifer Gibson, Swim Ft. Lauderdale
No matter who you coach, there is something for every type of coach and every type of swimmer. Here’s an example of some of the tracks…
Open Water:
Hear from the open water greats Ron Aitken, Catherine Kase, Steven Munatones and Aaron Piersol, and author Bonnie Tsui. Coach Kase will demonstrate open water skills and tips in the Endless Pool with Olympian Haley Anderson.
Masters Swimmers and Coaches:
- A Platform for Strength and Power – Maintaining Through the Decades of Masters Swimming with Trainer Charlie Hoolihan
- Refining Nutrition Practices in Masters Swimmers with Erica Beine
- Mental Toughness and Emotional Wholeness for Adults with Jeff Raker
Teacher or swim school owner:
- Learn-to-Swim Roundtable moderated by Rowdy Gaines
- Learn-to-Swim Adaptive Techniques with the founders of Swim Angelfish, Aileen Tisser and Cindy Freedman
- Demonstration of Adaptive Techniques in the Endless Pool with the Swim Angelfish founders • Demonstration of Learn-to-Swim Techniques for Open Water with Learn-to-Swim Provider Courtney Kline
- SwimAmerica Program Directors Meeting
Teens (Senior/HS):
- A Platform for Strength and Power – Training for Teens with Trainer Charlie Hoolihan • Implementing Important Nutrition Practices in Teens with Erica Beine
- Mental Toughness and Emotional Wholeness for Teens with Jeff Raker
In addition to the amazing educational sessions, there will be multiple opportunities for socializing and networking:
- Three Socials
- First Timers Orientation
- Mentor Program Luncheon
- Fellows Alumni Reception
- Coaches of Color Gathering
- Cornhole Competition
- International Coaches’ Breakfast
- Coaches’ Lounge
- Awards and Hall of Fame Induction Banquet (included in cost of registration)
The rooms at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino are going fast. Rooms must be booked by August 3 to secure the block rate.
To register for the 2022 ASCA World Clinic, or to book at room, go to www.ascaworldclinic.com. The regular registration rate of $399 increases to $439 after AUGUST 3. The registration price onsite is $499.