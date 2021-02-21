2021 Mountain West Women’s Championships Scoring Breakdown

2021 WOMEN’S MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

First some notes

The top scoring class of the meet were the UNLV juniors with 445 points followed by the Nevada juniors with 399. In a statistical oddity, the top 2 teams each had a class year fail to score a single point. UNLV didn’t get a single individual point from a sophomore, and Nevada got no individual swimming points from freshmen.

The most any team scored in a single event was UNLV’s 107 in the 200 free

By Swimulator power points the best swim of the meet was Klara Thormalm of San Diego St’s 1:00.20 100 breast.

This meet is set up to be very competitive again next year with Nevada returning the most individual points 852, followed extremely closely by UNLV with 842 and San Diego State with 816.

Wyoming and Nevada graduate the most points with 208 leaving, followed closely by UNLV with 207 and San Diego State with 199 (class years were not included with divers so any senior divers should be added to this total).

Also any article about this meet needs to include mention of the final relay. UNLV entered with a 1 point lead over Nevada, and were well behind with 25 yards to go. Here is a video of Kristina Schneider‘s epic championship winning comeback.

There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Individual Scores by Class, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown

Final Scores

1. U N L V (W): 1349

2. Nevada: 1340

3. San Diego St: 1309

4. Wyoming (W): 965

5. Colorado St.: 925

6. Fresno State: 829

7. Air Force (W): 726

8. San Jose St: 345

Individual Scores by Year

U N L V (W) Nevada San Diego St Wyoming (W) Colorado St. Fresno State Air Force (W) San Jose St FR 337 0 128 100 149 50 68 62 SO 0 224 215 89 178 190 197.5 32 JR 445 399 260 134 226 41 69 24 SR 207 208 199 208 56 101 74.5 5 Returning 848 852 816 501 621 484 463.5 118

Score Progression

What the score was after each event

U N L V (W) Nevada San Diego St Wyoming (W) Colorado St. Fresno State Air Force (W) San Jose St 200 Medley Relay 56 54 64 52 48 50 0 46 800 Free Relay 112 106 128 106 96 100 46 90 500 Free 210 187 179 168 142 122 48 90 200 IM 304 324 223 220 172 125 50 90 50 Free 410 359 322 251 207 152 78 91 400 Medley Relay 464 423 378 303 255 198 128 135 200 Free Relay 528 477 434 351 307 248 174 179 400 IM 579 566 474 386 379 299 187 179 100 Fly 641 598 578 424 414 326 228 202 200 Free 748 645 620 484 466 345 252 213 100 Breast 797 731 701 514 475 367 305 244 100 Back 864 736 802 540 526 399 362 267 1650 Free 922 811 802 618 582 453 382 273 200 Back 948 839 875 654 643 510 460 276 100 Free 1052 910 928 670 713 526 488 280 200 Breast 1123 1008 991 694 732 547 533 301 200 Fly 1219 1055 1042 737 805 578 551 301 400 Free Relay 1283 1111 1096 787 857 626 597 345 1 mtr Diving 1308 1187 1172 842 876 696 638 345 3 mtr Diving 1335 1267 1220 900 893 775 691 345 Platform Diving 1349 1340 1309 965 925 829 726 345

Points in Each Event

What each team scored in each event

U N L V (W) Nevada San Diego St Wyoming (W) Colorado St. Fresno State Air Force (W) San Jose St 200 Medley Relay 56 54 64 52 48 50 0 46 800 Free Relay 56 52 64 54 48 50 46 44 500 Free 98 81 51 62 46 22 2 0 200 IM 94 137 44 52 30 3 2 0 50 Free 106 35 99 31 35 27 28 1 400 Medley Relay 54 64 56 52 48 46 50 44 200 Free Relay 64 54 56 48 52 50 46 44 400 IM 51 89 40 35 72 51 13 0 100 Fly 62 32 104 38 35 27 41 23 200 Free 107 47 42 60 52 19 24 11 100 Breast 49 86 81 30 9 22 53 31 100 Back 67 5 101 26 51 32 57 23 1650 Free 58 75 0 78 56 54 20 6 200 Back 26 28 73 36 61 57 78 3 100 Free 104 71 53 16 70 16 28 4 200 Breast 71 98 63 24 19 21 45 21 200 Fly 96 47 51 43 73 31 18 0 400 Free Relay 64 56 54 50 52 48 46 44 1 mtr Diving 25 76 76 55 19 70 41 0 3 mtr Diving 27 80 48 58 17 79 53 0 Platform Diving 14 73 89 65 32 54 35 0

Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)

Air Force (W) Nevada Colorado St. Wyoming (W) U N L V (W) San Diego St Fresno State San Jose St 1 0 5 0 3 4 2 2 0 2 1 4 0 3 4 5 0 0 3 0 6 1 2 2 3 1 0 4 0 3 1 1 6 5 0 0 5 1 3 1 0 5 4 2 0 6 1 3 0 1 4 4 3 0 7 3 4 2 0 4 2 1 0 8 1 3 2 1 3 1 4 1 9 2 2 2 3 2 3 2 0 10 0 2 4 2 2 5 1 0 11 1 2 3 3 3 3 1 0 12 4 2 4 1 2 0 2 1 13 4 2 4 2 0 1 2 1 14 6 1 3 4 2 1 0 0 15 1 1 5 4 0 0 3 1 16 3 2 2 3 0 2 2 1 17 1 0 4 2 2 4 3 1 18 5 1 3 3 0 0 2 1 19 1 0 4 3 1 5 1 1 20 2 1 2 2 3 1 2 2 21 1 5 4 1 0 1 1 2 22 1 0 1 2 2 4 3 2 23 5 0 3 1 1 3 1 0 24 0 0 0 6 2 1 1 3

Individual Breakdown

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

U N L V (W)

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Schneider, Kristina JR 90 50 Free 1 22.7 661 200 Free 4 1:50.1 529 100 Free 1 50.09 610 Ash, Teneka JR 85.5 500 Free 4 4:52.24 566 1650 Free 1 16:44.35 513 200 Fly 2 2:00.65 569 Afanasyeva, Katsiaryn SR 75 50 Free 8 23.31 552 100 Fly 5 55.0 550 100 Back 2 54.43 599 Howell, Ruby FR 75 200 IM 4 2:01.06 606 400 IM 5 4:22.36 494 200 Breast 6 2:15.88 564 Filippova, Julia JR 73 500 Free 7 4:55.44 515 200 Free 2 1:48.50 598 100 Free 8 51.03 527 Bartlett, Calysta FR 73 200 IM 7 2:04.13 503 100 Breast 5 1:01.7 629 200 Breast 5 2:14.47 602 Armijo, Carissa JR 72 500 Free 3 4:48.99 614 200 Free 9 1:50.42 514 200 Fly 5 2:01.75 529 Kiuchi, Kacey JR 66 200 IM 10 2:03.41 529 100 Back 7 55.61 522 200 Back 4 1:58.70 576 Urzua, Montse 64 1 mtr Diving 6 266.65 3 mtr Diving 3 314.85 Platform Diving 14 200.2 Koopmans, Sarah FR 63 200 IM 12 2:04.04 506 100 Fly 1 53.58 648 200 Fly 11 2:03.92 445 Iwanowska, Aleksandra FR 59 200 IM 14 2:05.76 441 100 Breast 6 1:02.03 610 200 Breast 8 2:19.24 464 Lizzul, Gabriella JR 58.5 500 Free 20 5:00.03 437 400 IM 4 4:22.09 499 200 Fly 2 2:00.65 569 Smith, Lauren SR 55 500 Free 10 4:55.14 520 200 Free 7 1:50.43 514 100 Free 12 51.02 527 Fernandez, Malia FR 38 50 Free 11 23.22 569 200 Free 23 1:55.23 284 100 Free 9 50.6 566 Schreiber, Caitlyn SR 35 50 Free 6 23.15 582 100 Fly 20 58.11 298 100 Free 19 51.66 466 Gutierrez, Victoria FR 29 200 Free 22 1:53.51 365 1650 Free 4 16:56.96 449 Kim, Eva SR 25 50 Free 17 23.47 521 100 Back 11 56.63 449 100 Free 28 52.9 342 Wheals, Camryn SR 17 50 Free 22 24.13 383 200 Free 20 1:52.24 428 100 Free 17 51.26 505 Bassock, Isabella 2 1 mtr Diving 24 177.0 3 mtr Diving 25 190.65 Platform Diving 24 122.55

Nevada

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Adamczyk, Julia JR 91 200 IM 1 2:00.39 627 400 IM 3 4:19.99 538 200 Fly 1 2:00.00 591 Vazquez, Isabel 84 1 mtr Diving 4 275.25 3 mtr Diving 1 346.8 Platform Diving 4 228.1 Depolo, Donna SR 84 200 IM 5 2:01.16 603 100 Breast 3 1:00.4 703 200 Breast 1 2:10.92 691 Nagy, Benedict SO 83 200 IM 3 2:00.75 616 400 IM 1 4:15.79 608 200 Back 6 2:00.46 521 McHugh, Caitlyn SR 83 500 Free 2 4:48.84 616 200 Free 3 1:48.75 587 1650 Free 2 16:53.02 470 Samula, Wiktoria JR 75 200 IM 9 2:02.66 554 100 Breast 2 1:00.28 710 200 Breast 3 2:12.18 660 Sorensen, Linnea 74 1 mtr Diving 7 245.9 3 mtr Diving 4 313.1 Platform Diving 5 226.35 Nowotny, Jessie 71 1 mtr Diving 3 276.3 3 mtr Diving 8 248.2 Platform Diving 8 215.5 Wijkhuijs, Josien JR 68 50 Free 10 23.2 573 100 Fly 2 53.77 636 100 Free 7 50.84 544 Pitto, Gianni JR 62 200 IM 8 2:04.15 502 400 IM 10 4:23.26 477 200 Breast 7 2:17.76 510 Brady, Emma SO 56 500 Free 6 4:53.25 551 200 Free 11 1:51.02 486 100 Free 11 50.85 543 Vignoli, Mariana JR 42 500 Free 12 4:58.14 470 200 Free 21 1:53.28 376 1650 Free 7 17:14.24 356 Berkenfield, Colette SO 39 50 Free 13 23.36 542 200 Free 30 1:54.9 299 100 Free 5 50.69 558 Lamph, Reese JR 38 500 Free 13 4:59.75 441 1650 Free 6 17:12.05 368 Jasko, Nicolette SO 31 50 Free 21 23.95 421 100 Breast 9 1:03.79 500 100 Free 18 51.59 473 Hartman, Alexandra SR 28 200 IM 16 2:05.96 433 400 IM 14 4:30.00 340 200 Breast 21 2:21.59 386 Dance, Mikayla JR 23 500 Free 31 5:07.32 306 100 Breast 16 1:05.13 407 200 Breast 15 2:20.27 430 Kling, Destiny SO 15 500 Free 32 5:07.4 305 200 Free 25 1:53.16 382 200 Fly 12 2:04.37 427 Lloyd, Montana SR 13 100 Fly 21 58.33 281 100 Back 20 58.2 331 200 Back 21 2:06.22 311

San Diego St

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Thormalm, Klara SR 88 50 Free 2 22.78 648 100 Breast 1 1:00.19 715 200 Breast 2 2:10.95 690 Lechuga Gonzalez, Xim 85 1 mtr Diving 1 310.75 3 mtr Diving 5 285.65 Platform Diving 2 259.45 Murphy, Kristina JR 82 200 IM 2 2:00.65 619 400 IM 2 4:19.06 554 200 Breast 4 2:13.37 630 Tapley, Riley SO 80 100 Fly 4 54.81 564 100 Back 3 54.84 573 200 Back 3 1:57.48 612 Geyer, Samantha JR 79 50 Free 4 22.96 616 100 Breast 4 1:01.04 667 100 Free 3 50.28 594 Ferrin, Elliyana SR 62 100 Fly 11 56.12 462 100 Back 4 55.06 559 200 Back 9 1:59.83 541 Johansson, Wilma FR 57 500 Free 9 4:53.34 549 100 Fly 14 56.39 440 200 Fly 6 2:01.76 529 Mitchell, Paige SO 56 500 Free 5 4:52.34 565 200 Free 10 1:50.78 498 200 Fly 13 2:04.62 417 Ryan, Mia JR 55 500 Free 19 4:58.6 462 200 Free 5 1:50.31 519 100 Free 6 50.71 556 Tam, Larisa SR 49 50 Free 9 23.15 582 100 Breast 7 1:02.63 574 200 Breast 19 2:21.05 404 Stehr, Evonne SO 47 200 IM 11 2:03.52 525 100 Back 8 56.02 493 200 Back 17 2:00.69 513 Menzmer, Elizabeth JR 44 50 Free 5 23.05 600 100 Fly 10 56.04 469 100 Free 23 52.05 427 Roberts, Alex FR 44 400 IM 22 4:33.89 263 100 Back 6 55.6 523 200 Back 10 2:00.41 522 Cazares, Gina 42 1 mtr Diving 11 244.55 3 mtr Diving 23 204.5 Platform Diving 6 225.0 Letts, Lexi 34 1 mtr Diving 10 248.55 3 mtr Diving 16 250.85 Platform Diving 19 170.9 Gebhardt, Emily SO 32 500 Free 30 5:06.73 317 100 Fly 7 55.75 492 200 Fly 17 2:05.12 397 Sarver, Erica 28 1 mtr Diving 20 196.8 3 mtr Diving 19 215.6 Platform Diving 10 217.8 Harrison, Juliana 20 1 mtr Diving 19 201.45 3 mtr Diving 22 205.7 Platform Diving 16 174.6 Trotz-Chavez, Fiona FR 15 100 Fly 17 56.93 395 100 Back 23 59.08 269 200 Fly 21 2:11.52 170 Willmer, Emma FR 12 200 IM 31 2:09.17 309 400 IM 17 4:29.66 347 200 Breast 22 2:22.04 371 Garcia, Gillian 4 1 mtr Diving 25 176.5 3 mtr Diving 24 198.3 Platform Diving 22 158.3

Wyoming (W)

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Blattner, Katelyn SR 92 500 Free 1 4:47.33 637 200 Free 1 1:48.36 603 200 Back 2 1:56.89 628 Mirafuentes, Melissa 88 1 mtr Diving 2 282.95 3 mtr Diving 2 330.15 Platform Diving 1 280.5 McLean-Leonard, Hanna SR 77 200 IM 6 2:03.43 528 100 Fly 3 54.21 606 200 Fly 4 2:00.98 557 Houlihan, Mckenna 51 1 mtr Diving 9 262.55 3 mtr Diving 11 262.15 Platform Diving 12 208.85 Morton, Sage FR 40 500 Free 14 4:59.89 439 200 Free 26 1:53.46 368 1650 Free 3 16:53.65 467 Pilon, Rylie SR 39 200 IM 17 2:04.47 490 100 Breast 10 1:03.93 490 200 Breast 14 2:20.11 435 Giles, Emily SO 39 200 IM 15 2:05.78 440 100 Back 9 56.51 458 200 Back 18 2:02.06 465 Carsrud, JessAnn JR 32 50 Free 18 23.79 455 200 Free 14 1:52.01 439 100 Free 15 51.85 447 Rich, Isabel FR 30 400 IM 15 4:35.2 239 100 Breast 18 1:04.53 449 200 Breast 16 2:20.4 426 Mehl, Emma SO 28 500 Free 11 4:55.3 518 400 IM 26 4:41.07 145 200 Fly 15 2:06.87 327 Eccleston, Erin JR 28 200 IM 24 2:08.02 353 400 IM 8 4:29.65 347 200 Fly 20 2:10.53 199 Zoromski, Abigail 28 1 mtr Diving 22 188.2 3 mtr Diving 17 226.8 Platform Diving 11 211.25 Crane, Kira JR 24 50 Free 14 23.66 482 100 Fly 16 57.28 365 100 Free 31 53.28 305 Jones, Lainee JR 23 200 Free 13 1:51.16 480 100 Back 19 57.69 369 100 Free 22 51.99 433 Ramirez, Roxanna SO 22 500 Free 24 5:04.55 355 400 IM 24 4:36.45 217 1650 Free 9 17:17.36 340 Nichols, Britt FR 17 500 Free 27 5:05.01 347 200 Free 27 1:54.06 339 1650 Free 10 17:18.12 336 Clerkin, Margaret JR 14 500 Free 25 5:03.35 377 200 Free 29 1:54.71 308 1650 Free 13 17:22.29 313 Niemann, Andrea JR 13 200 IM 19 2:06.29 421 100 Breast 19 1:04.86 426 200 Back 24 2:07.85 253 Franckowiak, Kali FR 13 50 Free 16 23.88 436 200 Free 24 1:55.82 259 100 Free 24 52.42 389 Sanger, Makena 11 1 mtr Diving 21 196.65 3 mtr Diving 20 215.55 Platform Diving 23 157.7

Colorado St.

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Friedrichs, Kristina JR 68 50 Free 3 22.79 646 200 Free 12 1:51.09 483 100 Free 4 50.46 578 Owenby, Abbey JR 57 500 Free 17 4:57.38 483 400 IM 7 4:24.84 446 1650 Free 5 17:08.79 386 Johnson, Anika FR 48 500 Free 15 5:01.33 413 200 Free 8 1:50.74 500 100 Free 13 51.24 507 Lunina, Liza SO 41 50 Free 23 24.21 366 100 Back 10 56.52 457 200 Back 8 2:02.54 448 Frederick, Jennae SR 40 200 IM 20 2:06.59 409 100 Fly 12 56.17 458 200 Fly 9 2:03.12 477 Meunier, Kate JR 40 200 IM 13 2:05.27 460 100 Breast 17 1:04.39 459 200 Breast 10 2:18.41 490 Leonard, Katherine 37 1 mtr Diving 15 223.8 3 mtr Diving 14 256.4 Platform Diving 15 200.15 Mundy, Sarah SO 37 500 Free 16 5:05.42 340 200 Free 17 1:49.59 552 100 Free 10 50.76 551 Sykes, Hannah SO 36 500 Free 18 4:57.79 476 100 Fly 19 57.21 371 200 Fly 7 2:02.03 519 Preski, Kendra FR 35 500 Free 22 5:02.3 396 1650 Free 12 17:18.71 332 200 Fly 10 2:03.51 461 Perry, Caroline SO 35 200 IM 21 2:06.88 397 400 IM 12 4:27.69 388 200 Back 11 2:02.74 441 Hunter, Madison JR 33 400 IM 21 4:32.4 292 1650 Free 11 17:18.63 333 200 Fly 14 2:05.63 376 Holland, Rachel 31 1 mtr Diving 18 203.3 3 mtr Diving 21 210.8 Platform Diving 9 220.25 Bartley, Katelyn SO 29 200 IM 18 2:04.57 486 400 IM 11 4:24.64 450 200 Back 19 2:02.48 450 Litteken, Elsa JR 28 100 Fly 15 57.15 376 100 Back 16 58.09 339 200 Back 20 2:04.2 386 Hager, Megan FR 25 50 Free 19 23.82 449 200 Free 19 1:52.09 435 100 Free 14 51.76 456 Saxon, Rachel FR 21 400 IM 27 4:43.08 120 100 Back 17 57.52 382 200 Back 15 2:04.39 379 Leblanc, Olivia FR 20 500 Free 21 5:02.04 400 400 IM 13 4:28.8 365 200 Breast 23 2:22.35 361 Chatman, Olivia SR 16 100 Fly 23 1:00.14 162 100 Back 13 57.34 395 200 Back 25 2:08.96 217

Fresno State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Clayson, Athena SO 79 50 Free 12 23.25 563 100 Back 1 54.03 623 200 Back 1 1:56.73 633 Tykha, Yuliya 76 1 mtr Diving 5 270.3 3 mtr Diving 6 276.7 Platform Diving 3 235.3 Alessio, Silvia 50 1 mtr Diving 8 244.05 3 mtr Diving 7 275.1 Platform Diving 20 168.05 Hutler, Mackenzie SO 46 500 Free 26 5:04.01 365 100 Fly 6 55.74 493 200 Fly 8 2:04.6 418 Melia, Samarah FR 45 500 Free 8 5:00.61 426 200 Free 15 1:52.07 436 100 Free 16 52.0 432 Hingray, Emille 43 1 mtr Diving 13 240.5 3 mtr Diving 12 259.85 Platform Diving 13 205.5 Kolbeinsdottir, Eydis SO 42 200 IM 32 2:09.65 291 400 IM 9 4:23.21 478 1650 Free 8 17:15.77 348 Wasserman, Keren JR 39 200 IM 22 2:07.45 375 100 Breast 11 1:04.29 466 200 Breast 9 2:17.17 528 Khisiamova, Darina SR 36 500 Free 29 5:06.06 328 400 IM 6 4:24.01 462 1650 Free 15 17:34.36 252 Vargas, Ashley 34 1 mtr Diving 17 203.9 3 mtr Diving 10 263.85 Platform Diving 17 176.7 Cutler, Emily SR 32 200 Free 18 1:50.80 497 200 Back 5 1:59.75 544 Gulvady, Maya SO 17 400 IM 25 4:37.61 197 1650 Free 16 17:43.87 208 200 Fly 19 2:08.63 261 Guryeva, Antonina SR 17 50 Free 15 23.68 478 200 Free 31 1:54.91 299 100 Free 20 51.68 464 Coddington, Morgan SR 16 500 Free 28 5:05.8 333 400 IM 18 4:29.67 347 1650 Free 17 17:45.39 202 Libang, Alyssa SO 6 200 IM 37 2:15.3 123 100 Fly 22 58.73 251 200 Fly 22 2:12.99 133 O’Neill, Caitlin FR 5 200 IM 30 2:09.16 309 100 Breast 21 1:06.65 304 200 Breast 24 2:22.78 347 Wilson, Loribeth JR 2 200 IM 36 2:14.85 133 100 Breast 23 1:08.43 200 100 Free 38 54.8 181 Chope, Anna FR 0 50 Free 28 24.56 296 200 Free 38 1:57.93 178 100 Free 34 53.51 284 Keith, Samantha SO 0 50 Free 33 25.05 210 200 Free 32 1:55.04 293 100 Free 32 53.3 303 Madrigal, Celeste JR 0 50 Free 25 24.38 331 100 Back 25 1:00.49 182 100 Free 29 53.07 325

Air Force (W)

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Maile, Sefilina SO 75 50 Free 7 23.2 573 200 Free 6 1:50.38 516 100 Free 2 50.2 600 Etzelmiller, Kinzie 56 1 mtr Diving 14 237.7 3 mtr Diving 9 278.35 Platform Diving 7 221.55 Stronko, Kylie SR 48 50 Free 30 24.64 281 100 Back 5 55.3 543 200 Back 7 2:00.50 519 Brown, Mason SO 37 50 Free 27 24.42 323 100 Breast 8 1:03.1 545 200 Breast 12 2:19.83 445 Treanor, Grace 35 1 mtr Diving 12 243.5 3 mtr Diving 15 252.45 Platform Diving 17 176.7 Woolfenden, Kimberly SO 31 200 IM 25 2:07.96 355 100 Breast 12 1:04.41 457 200 Breast 11 2:19.25 463 Burcham, Shea SO 27.5 200 IM 33 2:10.07 276 100 Back 14 57.49 384 200 Back 12 2:02.77 440 Markle, Shayla FR 27 100 Fly 13 56.36 442 200 Back 23 2:07.27 273 200 Fly 16 2:09.22 241 Clarke, Allana SO 27 100 Fly 9 55.5 512 100 Back 18 57.53 381 100 Free 26 52.77 354 Johnson, Evelyn JR 27 200 IM 29 2:08.57 332 100 Breast 14 1:04.66 440 200 Breast 13 2:20.02 438 Duchene, Alexandra SR 26.5 200 IM 26 2:08.1 350 100 Back 14 57.49 384 200 Back 13 2:03.45 415 Yorkman, Corinne FR 21 200 IM 23 2:07.47 374 400 IM 19 4:31.84 303 200 Back 14 2:04.25 385 von Schlag, Cristin 20 1 mtr Diving 23 184.45 3 mtr Diving 13 256.55 Platform Diving 21 167.25 DuMond, Megan 18 1 mtr Diving 16 184.3 3 mtr Diving 18 223.45 Joachim, Kendra FR 15 500 Free 23 5:03.99 365 200 Free 34 1:56.23 241 1650 Free 14 17:28.31 282 Bardak, Emily JR 14 100 Fly 18 56.99 390 200 Free 35 1:56.45 233 200 Fly 18 2:05.4 385 Armbruster, Alexandra JR 13 200 IM 28 2:08.28 343 400 IM 23 4:35.74 229 200 Back 16 2:05.95 321 Wittich, Caroline JR 10 500 Free 35 5:10.97 246 100 Breast 22 1:06.96 285 1650 Free 18 17:55.35 161 Gavin, Karaline FR 5 200 IM 27 2:08.13 349 400 IM 20 4:31.95 301 100 Free 25 52.63 368 Campbell, Alicia JR 5 50 Free 20 23.85 442 200 Free 33 1:55.93 254 100 Free 26 52.77 354

San Jose St