2021 Mountain West Women’s Championships Scoring Breakdown

2021 WOMEN’S MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
First some notes
The top scoring class of the meet were the UNLV juniors with 445 points followed by the Nevada juniors with 399. In a statistical oddity, the top 2 teams each had a class year fail to score a single point. UNLV didn’t get a single individual point from a sophomore, and Nevada got no individual swimming points from freshmen.
The most any team scored in a single event was UNLV’s 107 in the 200 free
By Swimulator power points the best swim of the meet was
Klara Thormalm of San Diego St’s 1:00.20 100 breast. This meet is set up to be very competitive again next year with Nevada returning the most individual points 852, followed extremely closely by UNLV with 842 and San Diego State with 816.
Wyoming and Nevada graduate the most points with 208 leaving, followed closely by UNLV with 207 and San Diego State with 199 (class years were not included with divers so any senior divers should be added to this total).
Also any article about this meet needs to include mention of the final relay. UNLV entered with a 1 point lead over Nevada, and were well behind with 25 yards to go. Here is a video of
Kristina Schneider‘s epic championship winning comeback.
There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Individual Scores by Class, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown
Final Scores
1. U N L V (W): 1349
2. Nevada: 1340
3. San Diego St: 1309
4. Wyoming (W): 965
5. Colorado St.: 925
6. Fresno State: 829
7. Air Force (W): 726
8. San Jose St: 345 Individual Scores by Year
U N L V (W)
Nevada
San Diego St
Wyoming (W)
Colorado St.
Fresno State
Air Force (W)
San Jose St
FR
337
0
128
100
149
50
68
62
SO
0
224
215
89
178
190
197.5
32
JR
445
399
260
134
226
41
69
24
SR
207
208
199
208
56
101
74.5
5
Returning
848
852
816
501
621
484
463.5
118
Score Progression
What the score was after each event
U N L V (W)
Nevada
San Diego St
Wyoming (W)
Colorado St.
Fresno State
Air Force (W)
San Jose St
200 Medley Relay
56
54
64
52
48
50
0
46
800 Free Relay
112
106
128
106
96
100
46
90
500 Free
210
187
179
168
142
122
48
90
200 IM
304
324
223
220
172
125
50
90
50 Free
410
359
322
251
207
152
78
91
400 Medley Relay
464
423
378
303
255
198
128
135
200 Free Relay
528
477
434
351
307
248
174
179
400 IM
579
566
474
386
379
299
187
179
100 Fly
641
598
578
424
414
326
228
202
200 Free
748
645
620
484
466
345
252
213
100 Breast
797
731
701
514
475
367
305
244
100 Back
864
736
802
540
526
399
362
267
1650 Free
922
811
802
618
582
453
382
273
200 Back
948
839
875
654
643
510
460
276
100 Free
1052
910
928
670
713
526
488
280
200 Breast
1123
1008
991
694
732
547
533
301
200 Fly
1219
1055
1042
737
805
578
551
301
400 Free Relay
1283
1111
1096
787
857
626
597
345
1 mtr Diving
1308
1187
1172
842
876
696
638
345
3 mtr Diving
1335
1267
1220
900
893
775
691
345
Platform Diving
1349
1340
1309
965
925
829
726
345
Points in Each Event
What each team scored in each event
U N L V (W)
Nevada
San Diego St
Wyoming (W)
Colorado St.
Fresno State
Air Force (W)
San Jose St
200 Medley Relay
56
54
64
52
48
50
0
46
800 Free Relay
56
52
64
54
48
50
46
44
500 Free
98
81
51
62
46
22
2
0
200 IM
94
137
44
52
30
3
2
0
50 Free
106
35
99
31
35
27
28
1
400 Medley Relay
54
64
56
52
48
46
50
44
200 Free Relay
64
54
56
48
52
50
46
44
400 IM
51
89
40
35
72
51
13
0
100 Fly
62
32
104
38
35
27
41
23
200 Free
107
47
42
60
52
19
24
11
100 Breast
49
86
81
30
9
22
53
31
100 Back
67
5
101
26
51
32
57
23
1650 Free
58
75
0
78
56
54
20
6
200 Back
26
28
73
36
61
57
78
3
100 Free
104
71
53
16
70
16
28
4
200 Breast
71
98
63
24
19
21
45
21
200 Fly
96
47
51
43
73
31
18
0
400 Free Relay
64
56
54
50
52
48
46
44
1 mtr Diving
25
76
76
55
19
70
41
0
3 mtr Diving
27
80
48
58
17
79
53
0
Platform Diving
14
73
89
65
32
54
35
0
Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)
Air Force (W)
Nevada
Colorado St.
Wyoming (W)
U N L V (W)
San Diego St
Fresno State
San Jose St
1
0
5
0
3
4
2
2
0
2
1
4
0
3
4
5
0
0
3
0
6
1
2
2
3
1
0
4
0
3
1
1
6
5
0
0
5
1
3
1
0
5
4
2
0
6
1
3
0
1
4
4
3
0
7
3
4
2
0
4
2
1
0
8
1
3
2
1
3
1
4
1
9
2
2
2
3
2
3
2
0
10
0
2
4
2
2
5
1
0
11
1
2
3
3
3
3
1
0
12
4
2
4
1
2
0
2
1
13
4
2
4
2
0
1
2
1
14
6
1
3
4
2
1
0
0
15
1
1
5
4
0
0
3
1
16
3
2
2
3
0
2
2
1
17
1
0
4
2
2
4
3
1
18
5
1
3
3
0
0
2
1
19
1
0
4
3
1
5
1
1
20
2
1
2
2
3
1
2
2
21
1
5
4
1
0
1
1
2
22
1
0
1
2
2
4
3
2
23
5
0
3
1
1
3
1
0
24
0
0
0
6
2
1
1
3
Individual Breakdown
Power are
Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores. U N L V (W)
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Schneider, Kristina
JR
90
50 Free
1
22.7
661
200 Free
4
1:50.1
529
100 Free
1
50.09
610
Ash, Teneka
JR
85.5
500 Free
4
4:52.24
566
1650 Free
1
16:44.35
513
200 Fly
2
2:00.65
569
Afanasyeva, Katsiaryn
SR
75
50 Free
8
23.31
552
100 Fly
5
55.0
550
100 Back
2
54.43
599
Howell, Ruby
FR
75
200 IM
4
2:01.06
606
400 IM
5
4:22.36
494
200 Breast
6
2:15.88
564
Filippova, Julia
JR
73
500 Free
7
4:55.44
515
200 Free
2
1:48.50
598
100 Free
8
51.03
527
Bartlett, Calysta
FR
73
200 IM
7
2:04.13
503
100 Breast
5
1:01.7
629
200 Breast
5
2:14.47
602
Armijo, Carissa
JR
72
500 Free
3
4:48.99
614
200 Free
9
1:50.42
514
200 Fly
5
2:01.75
529
Kiuchi, Kacey
JR
66
200 IM
10
2:03.41
529
100 Back
7
55.61
522
200 Back
4
1:58.70
576
Urzua, Montse
64
1 mtr Diving
6
266.65
3 mtr Diving
3
314.85
Platform Diving
14
200.2
Koopmans, Sarah
FR
63
200 IM
12
2:04.04
506
100 Fly
1
53.58
648
200 Fly
11
2:03.92
445
Iwanowska, Aleksandra
FR
59
200 IM
14
2:05.76
441
100 Breast
6
1:02.03
610
200 Breast
8
2:19.24
464
Lizzul, Gabriella
JR
58.5
500 Free
20
5:00.03
437
400 IM
4
4:22.09
499
200 Fly
2
2:00.65
569
Smith, Lauren
SR
55
500 Free
10
4:55.14
520
200 Free
7
1:50.43
514
100 Free
12
51.02
527
Fernandez, Malia
FR
38
50 Free
11
23.22
569
200 Free
23
1:55.23
284
100 Free
9
50.6
566
Schreiber, Caitlyn
SR
35
50 Free
6
23.15
582
100 Fly
20
58.11
298
100 Free
19
51.66
466
Gutierrez, Victoria
FR
29
200 Free
22
1:53.51
365
1650 Free
4
16:56.96
449
Kim, Eva
SR
25
50 Free
17
23.47
521
100 Back
11
56.63
449
100 Free
28
52.9
342
Wheals, Camryn
SR
17
50 Free
22
24.13
383
200 Free
20
1:52.24
428
100 Free
17
51.26
505
Bassock, Isabella
2
1 mtr Diving
24
177.0
3 mtr Diving
25
190.65
Platform Diving
24
122.55
Nevada
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Adamczyk, Julia
JR
91
200 IM
1
2:00.39
627
400 IM
3
4:19.99
538
200 Fly
1
2:00.00
591
Vazquez, Isabel
84
1 mtr Diving
4
275.25
3 mtr Diving
1
346.8
Platform Diving
4
228.1
Depolo, Donna
SR
84
200 IM
5
2:01.16
603
100 Breast
3
1:00.4
703
200 Breast
1
2:10.92
691
Nagy, Benedict
SO
83
200 IM
3
2:00.75
616
400 IM
1
4:15.79
608
200 Back
6
2:00.46
521
McHugh, Caitlyn
SR
83
500 Free
2
4:48.84
616
200 Free
3
1:48.75
587
1650 Free
2
16:53.02
470
Samula, Wiktoria
JR
75
200 IM
9
2:02.66
554
100 Breast
2
1:00.28
710
200 Breast
3
2:12.18
660
Sorensen, Linnea
74
1 mtr Diving
7
245.9
3 mtr Diving
4
313.1
Platform Diving
5
226.35
Nowotny, Jessie
71
1 mtr Diving
3
276.3
3 mtr Diving
8
248.2
Platform Diving
8
215.5
Wijkhuijs, Josien
JR
68
50 Free
10
23.2
573
100 Fly
2
53.77
636
100 Free
7
50.84
544
Pitto, Gianni
JR
62
200 IM
8
2:04.15
502
400 IM
10
4:23.26
477
200 Breast
7
2:17.76
510
Brady, Emma
SO
56
500 Free
6
4:53.25
551
200 Free
11
1:51.02
486
100 Free
11
50.85
543
Vignoli, Mariana
JR
42
500 Free
12
4:58.14
470
200 Free
21
1:53.28
376
1650 Free
7
17:14.24
356
Berkenfield, Colette
SO
39
50 Free
13
23.36
542
200 Free
30
1:54.9
299
100 Free
5
50.69
558
Lamph, Reese
JR
38
500 Free
13
4:59.75
441
1650 Free
6
17:12.05
368
Jasko, Nicolette
SO
31
50 Free
21
23.95
421
100 Breast
9
1:03.79
500
100 Free
18
51.59
473
Hartman, Alexandra
SR
28
200 IM
16
2:05.96
433
400 IM
14
4:30.00
340
200 Breast
21
2:21.59
386
Dance, Mikayla
JR
23
500 Free
31
5:07.32
306
100 Breast
16
1:05.13
407
200 Breast
15
2:20.27
430
Kling, Destiny
SO
15
500 Free
32
5:07.4
305
200 Free
25
1:53.16
382
200 Fly
12
2:04.37
427
Lloyd, Montana
SR
13
100 Fly
21
58.33
281
100 Back
20
58.2
331
200 Back
21
2:06.22
311
San Diego St
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Thormalm, Klara
SR
88
50 Free
2
22.78
648
100 Breast
1
1:00.19
715
200 Breast
2
2:10.95
690
Lechuga Gonzalez, Xim
85
1 mtr Diving
1
310.75
3 mtr Diving
5
285.65
Platform Diving
2
259.45
Murphy, Kristina
JR
82
200 IM
2
2:00.65
619
400 IM
2
4:19.06
554
200 Breast
4
2:13.37
630
Tapley, Riley
SO
80
100 Fly
4
54.81
564
100 Back
3
54.84
573
200 Back
3
1:57.48
612
Geyer, Samantha
JR
79
50 Free
4
22.96
616
100 Breast
4
1:01.04
667
100 Free
3
50.28
594
Ferrin, Elliyana
SR
62
100 Fly
11
56.12
462
100 Back
4
55.06
559
200 Back
9
1:59.83
541
Johansson, Wilma
FR
57
500 Free
9
4:53.34
549
100 Fly
14
56.39
440
200 Fly
6
2:01.76
529
Mitchell, Paige
SO
56
500 Free
5
4:52.34
565
200 Free
10
1:50.78
498
200 Fly
13
2:04.62
417
Ryan, Mia
JR
55
500 Free
19
4:58.6
462
200 Free
5
1:50.31
519
100 Free
6
50.71
556
Tam, Larisa
SR
49
50 Free
9
23.15
582
100 Breast
7
1:02.63
574
200 Breast
19
2:21.05
404
Stehr, Evonne
SO
47
200 IM
11
2:03.52
525
100 Back
8
56.02
493
200 Back
17
2:00.69
513
Menzmer, Elizabeth
JR
44
50 Free
5
23.05
600
100 Fly
10
56.04
469
100 Free
23
52.05
427
Roberts, Alex
FR
44
400 IM
22
4:33.89
263
100 Back
6
55.6
523
200 Back
10
2:00.41
522
Cazares, Gina
42
1 mtr Diving
11
244.55
3 mtr Diving
23
204.5
Platform Diving
6
225.0
Letts, Lexi
34
1 mtr Diving
10
248.55
3 mtr Diving
16
250.85
Platform Diving
19
170.9
Gebhardt, Emily
SO
32
500 Free
30
5:06.73
317
100 Fly
7
55.75
492
200 Fly
17
2:05.12
397
Sarver, Erica
28
1 mtr Diving
20
196.8
3 mtr Diving
19
215.6
Platform Diving
10
217.8
Harrison, Juliana
20
1 mtr Diving
19
201.45
3 mtr Diving
22
205.7
Platform Diving
16
174.6
Trotz-Chavez, Fiona
FR
15
100 Fly
17
56.93
395
100 Back
23
59.08
269
200 Fly
21
2:11.52
170
Willmer, Emma
FR
12
200 IM
31
2:09.17
309
400 IM
17
4:29.66
347
200 Breast
22
2:22.04
371
Garcia, Gillian
4
1 mtr Diving
25
176.5
3 mtr Diving
24
198.3
Platform Diving
22
158.3
Wyoming (W)
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Blattner, Katelyn
SR
92
500 Free
1
4:47.33
637
200 Free
1
1:48.36
603
200 Back
2
1:56.89
628
Mirafuentes, Melissa
88
1 mtr Diving
2
282.95
3 mtr Diving
2
330.15
Platform Diving
1
280.5
McLean-Leonard, Hanna
SR
77
200 IM
6
2:03.43
528
100 Fly
3
54.21
606
200 Fly
4
2:00.98
557
Houlihan, Mckenna
51
1 mtr Diving
9
262.55
3 mtr Diving
11
262.15
Platform Diving
12
208.85
Morton, Sage
FR
40
500 Free
14
4:59.89
439
200 Free
26
1:53.46
368
1650 Free
3
16:53.65
467
Pilon, Rylie
SR
39
200 IM
17
2:04.47
490
100 Breast
10
1:03.93
490
200 Breast
14
2:20.11
435
Giles, Emily
SO
39
200 IM
15
2:05.78
440
100 Back
9
56.51
458
200 Back
18
2:02.06
465
Carsrud, JessAnn
JR
32
50 Free
18
23.79
455
200 Free
14
1:52.01
439
100 Free
15
51.85
447
Rich, Isabel
FR
30
400 IM
15
4:35.2
239
100 Breast
18
1:04.53
449
200 Breast
16
2:20.4
426
Mehl, Emma
SO
28
500 Free
11
4:55.3
518
400 IM
26
4:41.07
145
200 Fly
15
2:06.87
327
Eccleston, Erin
JR
28
200 IM
24
2:08.02
353
400 IM
8
4:29.65
347
200 Fly
20
2:10.53
199
Zoromski, Abigail
28
1 mtr Diving
22
188.2
3 mtr Diving
17
226.8
Platform Diving
11
211.25
Crane, Kira
JR
24
50 Free
14
23.66
482
100 Fly
16
57.28
365
100 Free
31
53.28
305
Jones, Lainee
JR
23
200 Free
13
1:51.16
480
100 Back
19
57.69
369
100 Free
22
51.99
433
Ramirez, Roxanna
SO
22
500 Free
24
5:04.55
355
400 IM
24
4:36.45
217
1650 Free
9
17:17.36
340
Nichols, Britt
FR
17
500 Free
27
5:05.01
347
200 Free
27
1:54.06
339
1650 Free
10
17:18.12
336
Clerkin, Margaret
JR
14
500 Free
25
5:03.35
377
200 Free
29
1:54.71
308
1650 Free
13
17:22.29
313
Niemann, Andrea
JR
13
200 IM
19
2:06.29
421
100 Breast
19
1:04.86
426
200 Back
24
2:07.85
253
Franckowiak, Kali
FR
13
50 Free
16
23.88
436
200 Free
24
1:55.82
259
100 Free
24
52.42
389
Sanger, Makena
11
1 mtr Diving
21
196.65
3 mtr Diving
20
215.55
Platform Diving
23
157.7
Colorado St.
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Friedrichs, Kristina
JR
68
50 Free
3
22.79
646
200 Free
12
1:51.09
483
100 Free
4
50.46
578
Owenby, Abbey
JR
57
500 Free
17
4:57.38
483
400 IM
7
4:24.84
446
1650 Free
5
17:08.79
386
Johnson, Anika
FR
48
500 Free
15
5:01.33
413
200 Free
8
1:50.74
500
100 Free
13
51.24
507
Lunina, Liza
SO
41
50 Free
23
24.21
366
100 Back
10
56.52
457
200 Back
8
2:02.54
448
Frederick, Jennae
SR
40
200 IM
20
2:06.59
409
100 Fly
12
56.17
458
200 Fly
9
2:03.12
477
Meunier, Kate
JR
40
200 IM
13
2:05.27
460
100 Breast
17
1:04.39
459
200 Breast
10
2:18.41
490
Leonard, Katherine
37
1 mtr Diving
15
223.8
3 mtr Diving
14
256.4
Platform Diving
15
200.15
Mundy, Sarah
SO
37
500 Free
16
5:05.42
340
200 Free
17
1:49.59
552
100 Free
10
50.76
551
Sykes, Hannah
SO
36
500 Free
18
4:57.79
476
100 Fly
19
57.21
371
200 Fly
7
2:02.03
519
Preski, Kendra
FR
35
500 Free
22
5:02.3
396
1650 Free
12
17:18.71
332
200 Fly
10
2:03.51
461
Perry, Caroline
SO
35
200 IM
21
2:06.88
397
400 IM
12
4:27.69
388
200 Back
11
2:02.74
441
Hunter, Madison
JR
33
400 IM
21
4:32.4
292
1650 Free
11
17:18.63
333
200 Fly
14
2:05.63
376
Holland, Rachel
31
1 mtr Diving
18
203.3
3 mtr Diving
21
210.8
Platform Diving
9
220.25
Bartley, Katelyn
SO
29
200 IM
18
2:04.57
486
400 IM
11
4:24.64
450
200 Back
19
2:02.48
450
Litteken, Elsa
JR
28
100 Fly
15
57.15
376
100 Back
16
58.09
339
200 Back
20
2:04.2
386
Hager, Megan
FR
25
50 Free
19
23.82
449
200 Free
19
1:52.09
435
100 Free
14
51.76
456
Saxon, Rachel
FR
21
400 IM
27
4:43.08
120
100 Back
17
57.52
382
200 Back
15
2:04.39
379
Leblanc, Olivia
FR
20
500 Free
21
5:02.04
400
400 IM
13
4:28.8
365
200 Breast
23
2:22.35
361
Chatman, Olivia
SR
16
100 Fly
23
1:00.14
162
100 Back
13
57.34
395
200 Back
25
2:08.96
217
Fresno State
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Clayson, Athena
SO
79
50 Free
12
23.25
563
100 Back
1
54.03
623
200 Back
1
1:56.73
633
Tykha, Yuliya
76
1 mtr Diving
5
270.3
3 mtr Diving
6
276.7
Platform Diving
3
235.3
Alessio, Silvia
50
1 mtr Diving
8
244.05
3 mtr Diving
7
275.1
Platform Diving
20
168.05
Hutler, Mackenzie
SO
46
500 Free
26
5:04.01
365
100 Fly
6
55.74
493
200 Fly
8
2:04.6
418
Melia, Samarah
FR
45
500 Free
8
5:00.61
426
200 Free
15
1:52.07
436
100 Free
16
52.0
432
Hingray, Emille
43
1 mtr Diving
13
240.5
3 mtr Diving
12
259.85
Platform Diving
13
205.5
Kolbeinsdottir, Eydis
SO
42
200 IM
32
2:09.65
291
400 IM
9
4:23.21
478
1650 Free
8
17:15.77
348
Wasserman, Keren
JR
39
200 IM
22
2:07.45
375
100 Breast
11
1:04.29
466
200 Breast
9
2:17.17
528
Khisiamova, Darina
SR
36
500 Free
29
5:06.06
328
400 IM
6
4:24.01
462
1650 Free
15
17:34.36
252
Vargas, Ashley
34
1 mtr Diving
17
203.9
3 mtr Diving
10
263.85
Platform Diving
17
176.7
Cutler, Emily
SR
32
200 Free
18
1:50.80
497
200 Back
5
1:59.75
544
Gulvady, Maya
SO
17
400 IM
25
4:37.61
197
1650 Free
16
17:43.87
208
200 Fly
19
2:08.63
261
Guryeva, Antonina
SR
17
50 Free
15
23.68
478
200 Free
31
1:54.91
299
100 Free
20
51.68
464
Coddington, Morgan
SR
16
500 Free
28
5:05.8
333
400 IM
18
4:29.67
347
1650 Free
17
17:45.39
202
Libang, Alyssa
SO
6
200 IM
37
2:15.3
123
100 Fly
22
58.73
251
200 Fly
22
2:12.99
133
O’Neill, Caitlin
FR
5
200 IM
30
2:09.16
309
100 Breast
21
1:06.65
304
200 Breast
24
2:22.78
347
Wilson, Loribeth
JR
2
200 IM
36
2:14.85
133
100 Breast
23
1:08.43
200
100 Free
38
54.8
181
Chope, Anna
FR
0
50 Free
28
24.56
296
200 Free
38
1:57.93
178
100 Free
34
53.51
284
Keith, Samantha
SO
0
50 Free
33
25.05
210
200 Free
32
1:55.04
293
100 Free
32
53.3
303
Madrigal, Celeste
JR
0
50 Free
25
24.38
331
100 Back
25
1:00.49
182
100 Free
29
53.07
325
Air Force (W)
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Maile, Sefilina
SO
75
50 Free
7
23.2
573
200 Free
6
1:50.38
516
100 Free
2
50.2
600
Etzelmiller, Kinzie
56
1 mtr Diving
14
237.7
3 mtr Diving
9
278.35
Platform Diving
7
221.55
Stronko, Kylie
SR
48
50 Free
30
24.64
281
100 Back
5
55.3
543
200 Back
7
2:00.50
519
Brown, Mason
SO
37
50 Free
27
24.42
323
100 Breast
8
1:03.1
545
200 Breast
12
2:19.83
445
Treanor, Grace
35
1 mtr Diving
12
243.5
3 mtr Diving
15
252.45
Platform Diving
17
176.7
Woolfenden, Kimberly
SO
31
200 IM
25
2:07.96
355
100 Breast
12
1:04.41
457
200 Breast
11
2:19.25
463
Burcham, Shea
SO
27.5
200 IM
33
2:10.07
276
100 Back
14
57.49
384
200 Back
12
2:02.77
440
Markle, Shayla
FR
27
100 Fly
13
56.36
442
200 Back
23
2:07.27
273
200 Fly
16
2:09.22
241
Clarke, Allana
SO
27
100 Fly
9
55.5
512
100 Back
18
57.53
381
100 Free
26
52.77
354
Johnson, Evelyn
JR
27
200 IM
29
2:08.57
332
100 Breast
14
1:04.66
440
200 Breast
13
2:20.02
438
Duchene, Alexandra
SR
26.5
200 IM
26
2:08.1
350
100 Back
14
57.49
384
200 Back
13
2:03.45
415
Yorkman, Corinne
FR
21
200 IM
23
2:07.47
374
400 IM
19
4:31.84
303
200 Back
14
2:04.25
385
von Schlag, Cristin
20
1 mtr Diving
23
184.45
3 mtr Diving
13
256.55
Platform Diving
21
167.25
DuMond, Megan
18
1 mtr Diving
16
184.3
3 mtr Diving
18
223.45
Joachim, Kendra
FR
15
500 Free
23
5:03.99
365
200 Free
34
1:56.23
241
1650 Free
14
17:28.31
282
Bardak, Emily
JR
14
100 Fly
18
56.99
390
200 Free
35
1:56.45
233
200 Fly
18
2:05.4
385
Armbruster, Alexandra
JR
13
200 IM
28
2:08.28
343
400 IM
23
4:35.74
229
200 Back
16
2:05.95
321
Wittich, Caroline
JR
10
500 Free
35
5:10.97
246
100 Breast
22
1:06.96
285
1650 Free
18
17:55.35
161
Gavin, Karaline
FR
5
200 IM
27
2:08.13
349
400 IM
20
4:31.95
301
100 Free
25
52.63
368
Campbell, Alicia
JR
5
50 Free
20
23.85
442
200 Free
33
1:55.93
254
100 Free
26
52.77
354
San Jose St
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Petoe, Rebecca
SO
32
100 Fly
8
56.64
419
100 Breast
20
1:05.97
349
200 Breast
20
2:21.57
387
Fraire, Isabella
FR
23
200 IM
35
2:11.6
223
100 Breast
13
1:04.55
448
200 Breast
17
2:19.98
440
Rowland, Cali
JR
19
200 IM
34
2:11.29
233
100 Breast
15
1:04.83
428
200 Breast
18
2:20.27
430
Craft-Williams, Kayla
FR
18
50 Free
26
24.41
325
100 Back
12
56.69
444
200 Back
22
2:06.6
297
Mathieson, Reagan
FR
15
500 Free
33
5:09.09
277
200 Free
16
1:53.41
370
100 Free
21
51.71
461
Ciobanu, Alice
FR
6
500 Free
34
5:10.09
260
400 IM
28
4:54.85
31
1650 Free
19
17:55.63
160
Mathieson, Makenna
JR
5
50 Free
24
24.24
360
100 Back
21
58.67
297
100 Free
33
53.43
291
Grimes, Madison
SR
3
50 Free
29
24.58
292
100 Back
22
58.76
291
200 Back
26
2:10.24
178
Green, Megan
SR
1
50 Free
31
24.87
239
100 Back
24
1:02.19
105
100 Free
35
53.65
272
Tehranian, Negin
SR
1
50 Free
34
25.29
174
100 Fly
24
1:01.13
113
100 Free
39
56.35
94
Chislett, Alexandra
FR
0
500 Free
36
5:11.62
236
200 Free
28
1:54.65
311
100 Free
30
53.21
312
Due, Ida
JR
0
500 Free
37
5:15.3
183
200 Free
36
1:56.95
213
100 Free
36
54.34
214
Cocol, Daria
JR
0
50 Free
32
24.99
219
200 Free
37
1:57.53
191
100 Free
37
54.66
191
Slivkoff, Katrina
SR
0
50 Free
35
26.23
74
100 Back
26
1:05.25
31
100 Free
40
58.83
26