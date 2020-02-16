2020 BUCS Championships Day 3 Live Recap

2020 BUCS LONG COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

As a reminder, full live stream of the 2020 meet will be available via the SwimSwam Facebook page. For the first time, we will be expanding our coverage to live recaps of all 3 finals sessions of the meet, which will include an embedded live stream.

We’ll have live event-by-event updates of all the action. Keep refreshing this page for updates.

Heading into day 2, the combined team points according to the BUCS scoreboard is as follows for the top-tier teams:

Team Place Points Loughborough 1 248 Edinburgh 2 184 Stirling 3 175 Bath 4 139

However, where things get more heated is in the men’s race, where Stirling holds a 3-point advantage, ready to reap another team title in addition to the short course trophy they took home last year. This long course competition would be a true crown to capture, however.

Loughborough 118 Bath 84 Stirling 121 Edinburgh 76 Birmingham 33

WOMEN’S 200 FLY – FINAL

GOLD – Keanna Macinnes (Stirling ) 2:12.94

SILVER – Candice Hall (Loughborough) 2:14.74

BRONZE – Yasmin Perry (Aberdeen) 2:17.64

Scottish national record holder Keanna Macinnes of Stirling fired off a winning time of 2:12.94 to take the first individual event on day 2 of BUCS Long Course Championships. Splitting 1:04.10/1:08.84, Macinnes beat the field by well over a second to improve her silver medal from last year.

Runner-up tonight went to Loughborough’s Candice Hall, the 22-year-old who took silver in the 400m IM yesterday. This evening, her time of 2:14.74 garnered her the 2fly silver, while Yasmin Perry of Aberdeen got on the board in 2:17.64.

Perry was also another medalist from yesterday, earning bronze in the 100m fly.

MEN’S 200 FLY – FINAL

Results are not final as of this time.

GOLD – Duncan Scott (Stirling)

SILVER – Jay Lelliott (Sheffield Hallum)

BRONZE –

WOMEN’S 100 FREE – FINAL

GOLD – Marie Wattel (Loughborough) 54.09

SILVER – Lucy Hope (Edinburgh) 54.69

BRONZE – Emily Crane (Loughborough) 57.12

Loughborough struck its first individual gold of this final day of competition, courtesy of heavy-hitting Marie Wattel. The 22-year-old French national crushed a winning 100m free time here in 54.09 to top the podium over half a second ahead of the field.

Edinburgh’s Lucy Hope was yesterday’s 200m free bronze medalist but upgraded that to silver in this shorter sprint. 54.69 was what she put up tonight to keep bronze medalist Emily Crane at bay.

Crane wrapped up more points for Loughborough with a time of 57.12 after the two-women show for the top.

Wattel’s personal best rests at the 53.53 she produced at a domestic meet 2 years ago. The 54.22 she logged for gold last year at this meet represented her 2nd fastest, so tonight’s effort slides in at that position en route to gold. It also establishes a new BUCS Record.

As for Hope, the 22-year-old Edinburgh racer had never been under the 55-second threshold, but she broke through that barrier in spades. Her previous lifetime best was the 55.09 produced at the 2017 British Championships. But her effort tonight now makes her the 8th fastest British performer ever.

MEN’S 100 FREE – FINAL

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – FINAL

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

MEN’S 100 BREAST – FINAL

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINAL

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

MEN’S 200 IM – FINAL

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

WOMEN’S 50 FLY – FINAL

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

MEN’S 50 FLY – FINAL

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

WOMEN’S 100 BACK – FINAL

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

MEN’S 100 BACK – FINAL

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

WOMEN’S 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

MEN’S 4×100 MEDEY RELAY – FINAL