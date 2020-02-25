2020 Big 12 Championships Psych Sheets: Texas Senior Ryan Harty Not Entered

2020 Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championships

When: Wednesday, February 26th to Saturday, February 29th | Prelims 10:00 am | Finals 6:00 pm

Where: Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, University of West Virginia, Morgantown, WV (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: University of Texas Men (40x), University of Texas Women (8x)

The psych sheets for the 2020 Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championships have been released, with a major notable absence on the men’s side: Texas senior Ryan Harty, owner of three top-five times in the country this season (100/200 back, 200 IM).

Harty is a multi-time Big 12 champion and competed for the second-place Longhorns at the 2019 Men’s Division I NCAA Championships. There, he swam the 200 IM, placing 16th in finals; 100 back, where he was fifth; 200 back, taking ninth; and 200 medley relay, where the team took fourth.

SwimSwam has reached out to the school for more information on Harty’s absence.

Aside from Harty, the pre-cut entries reveal a few other notable lineup choices for Texas swimmers as the Longhorn men seek their 41st straight title and the women seek their eighth straight.

Texas transfer senior Maxime Rooney, an SEC Champion and multi-time All-American, is entered in just the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 fly. He’s been the fastest 100 butterflyer, third-fastest 200-freestyler, and fourth-fastest 100 freestyler and 11th-fastest 50 freestyle in the nation so far this season.

The Longhorns will also leave sophomore Alex Zettle, the 2019 conference champion in the 1,650, at home. Last year, he also took second in the 500 and fifth in the 200 free, but is ranked 19th in the Big 12 with a 1:39.45 in the 200 this season. Chris Yeager, the 2018 Big 12 champion in the mile, is also not entered.

Versatile Texas junior Evie Pfeifer is entered in the 400 IM, 500 free and 200 back. She’ll aim to defend her title in the 400 IM, and opted not to swim the 1650, for which she would have been the top seed.

Pfeifer’s freshman teammate Kelly Pash is entered 200 IM, 400 IM and 200 fly. Had she entered, Pash would have been the top seed in the 200 free and 100 fly. Fellow Longhorn freshman Miranda Heckman is entered in the 500, 100 free, 200 free (now the top seed in the conference) and 200 back; she entered the 1650, with Pfeifer out, Heckman would have been the top seed.