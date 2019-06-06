Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 Danish International Swim Cup Photo Vault

2019 DANISH INTERNATIONAL SWIM CUP

It’s not every day that an age group meet has a light show, DJ and an Olympian in the water, but that’s what transpired in Ejsberg, Denmark at the 2019 Danish International Swim Cup.

Age groupers from around the nation shared the pool with Jeanette Ottesen, as the World Championships-bound star readied for Gwangju with some quick racing at the Cup over the weekend.

Take a look at the sights from the standout meet, with photos courtesy of Flemming Vagtborg, Esbjerg Swim Club.

Esbjerg, Denmark, photo: Flemming Vagtborg, Esbjerg Swim Club

 

photo: Flemming Vagtborg, Esbjerg Swim Club

 

photo: Flemming Vagtborg, Esbjerg Swim Club

 

photo: Flemming Vagtborg, Esbjerg Swim Club

 

photo: Flemming Vagtborg, Esbjerg Swim Club

 

photo: Flemming Vagtborg, Esbjerg Swim Club

 

DJ, photo: Flemming Vagtborg, Esbjerg Swim Club

 

photo: Flemming Vagtborg, Esbjerg Swim Club

 

Jeanette Ottesen, photo: Flemming Vagtborg, Esbjerg Swim Club

 

photo: Flemming Vagtborg, Esbjerg Swim Club

 

Jeanette Ottesen, photo: Flemming Vagtborg, Esbjerg Swim Club

 

Jeanette Ottesen, photo: Flemming Vagtborg, Esbjerg Swim Club

 

photo: Flemming Vagtborg, Esbjerg Swim Club

 

photo: Flemming Vagtborg, Esbjerg Swim Club

 

photo: Flemming Vagtborg, Esbjerg Swim Club

 

photo: Flemming Vagtborg, Esbjerg Swim Club

 

Julie Kepp Jenson, photo: Flemming Vagtborg, Esbjerg Swim Club

 

Team Westsachsen swimmer, photo: Flemming Vagtborg, Esbjerg Swim Club

 

Esbjerg Club swimmer, photo: Flemming Vagtborg, Esbjerg Swim Club

