2018 Youth Olympic Games: Indian Swimmers Ki Performance

2018 YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES
- October 6th-18th, 2018
- Swimming Portion: Octoer 7th-12th, 2018
- Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Schedule/Results
- Entries
2018 Youth Olympic Games Me India Se Srihari Nataraj And Advait Page Ne India Ko Represent Kiya. Srihari Nataraj 50,100,200m Backstroke Me Participate Kiya And Advait Page Ne 800m Freestyle Me Participate Kiya.
Niche Table Me Dono Swimmers Ki Performane Di Gayi Hai.
Srihari Nataraj Ki Perfromance
|Event
|Time
|Position
|50m Backstroke
|26.55
|6th- Heat 2
|100m Backstroke
|56.12
|6th – Final
|200m Backstroke
|02:04.80
|6th – Heat 1
Advait Page Ki Performance
|Event
|Time
|Position
|800m Freestyle
|8:16.06
|7th- Heat 3
News, Tips And Workout Ke Liye Aap SwimSwam Hindi Ko Visit Karte Rahe And Facebook Par Bhi SwimSwam Hindi Ko Like Kar Le.
Join Us:-
- Google Plus► Swimswam Hindi
- Twitter► Swimswam Hindi
- Facebook► Swimswam Hindi
Leave a Reply