2018 Youth Olympic Games: Indian Swimmers Ki Performance

2018 YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES

2018 Youth Olympic Games Me India Se Srihari Nataraj And Advait Page Ne India Ko Represent Kiya. Srihari Nataraj 50,100,200m Backstroke Me Participate Kiya And Advait Page Ne 800m Freestyle Me Participate Kiya.

Niche Table Me Dono Swimmers Ki Performane Di Gayi Hai.

Srihari Nataraj Ki Perfromance

Event Time Position
50m Backstroke 26.55 6th- Heat 2
100m Backstroke 56.12 6th – Final
200m Backstroke 02:04.80 6th – Heat 1

 

Advait Page Ki Performance

Event Time Position
800m Freestyle 8:16.06 7th- Heat 3

 

News, Tips And Workout Ke Liye Aap SwimSwam Hindi Ko Visit Karte Rahe And Facebook Par Bhi SwimSwam Hindi Ko Like Kar Le.

Join Us:-

 

Leave a Reply

About Sanuj Srivastava

Sanuj Srivastava

Sanuj Srivastava born on January 19th, 1996 in INDIA. He started to love Water at the age of 13 and his friends named him "Gold fish", He graduated in Bachelor of science in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics in 2016. He is a passionate learner and a student who also happens …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!