2018 Pan Pacific Para Championships Kick Off Thursday in Cairns

2018 Pan Pacific Para Swimming Championships

While the Pan Pacific Swimming Championships are happening this weekend in Tokyo, a similar, but wholly separate, Pan Pacific Para Swimming Championships will be going on in Cairns, Australia, on the country’s northeastern coast.

With many of the same nations in play as Pan Pacs, the meet will bring together a number of World Record holders. There will be no international classifications done at the meet, and only swimmers with current international classifications will be eligible for medals, or have their times submitted to World Para-Swimming.

Competition Notes:

Prelims will be raced as multi-class events, but in finals, swimmers will be split out by class.

Medals will be awarded by class, not based on multi-class finishes.

Finals will be conducted in all events proposed to be swum at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games.

A swimmer must place in the top eight (8) in their class during preliminaries to advance to the final.

Only three swimmers per country may progress to the final.

Competitors in events that are not on the eligible event list for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games can swim during the multi-class preliminary sessions and only progress to finals if they swim up one class and qualify in a Paralympic event class.

In the case that an event is completed by only three (3) or fewer swimmer’s medals will be awarded following the “minus one rule”

Among the biggest names in attendance will be Aurelie Rivard from Canada, an S10 swimmer who has already broken the World Record in the 200 free this season. She’ll be challenged in the S10 class by New Zealand’s Sophie Pascoe.

The Americans will be led by a powerful group of female swimmers including Jessica Long (S8) and Becca Meyers (S12), who have combined for 29 Paralympic medals.

Links to the live stream are above. On each of the meet’s 5 days, prelims will begin at 10AM and finals will begin at 5PM.

By Timezone: