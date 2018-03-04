2018 Men’s MAC Champs Day 4: Missouri State Brings Home MAC Title

2018 MEN’S MAC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday-Saturday, February 28th-March 3rd

Corwin Nixon Natatorum, Oxford, OH

Short course yards

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

Missouri State – 857.5 Eastern Michigan – 807 Miami – 740 Southern Illinois – 476.5 Evansville – 203 Ball State – 190

AWARDS

Co-Most Outstanding Swimmer: Artur Osvath, MSU/Carter Swift, EMU

Artur Osvath, MSU/Carter Swift, EMU Swimming Coach of the Year: Dave Collins Missouri State

Dave Collins Missouri State Freshmen Swimmer of the Year: Carter Swift, Eastern Michigan

Carter Swift, Eastern Michigan Most Outstanding Diver: Al’x Pierre, Eastern Michigan

Al’x Pierre, Eastern Michigan Diving Coach of the Year: Buck Smith, Eastern Michigan

Buck Smith, Eastern Michigan Freshman Diver of the Year: Al’x Pierre, Eastern Michigan

Al’x Pierre, Eastern Michigan Most Outstanding Senior: Christopher Heye, Missouri State

All-MAC 1st Team

All-MAC 2nd Team

Noah Galluzzo, EMU

Thomas Gillis, EMU

Chris O’Shea, EMU

Peter Rusenas, EMU

Justin Andrews, Miami

James McGuire, Miami

Harrison Moncino, Miami

Iago Moussalem do Amaral, Miami

Gordon Wheeler, Miami

Diego Valentim, Miami

Will Frisbie, MSU

Sam Senn, MSU

Jake Schultz, MSU

Chris Cole, SIU

Tamas Hajtman, SIU

Missouri State came away with the 2018 MAC Men’s team title despite defending champion Eastern Michigan’s best efforts to close the gap on the final day. The Eagles cut their deficit from day 3 in half on the final day, pulling away from Miami (OH), but it was not nearly enough to catch Missouri State.

Tosh Kawaguchi broke the pool record in the 200 back, posting a 1:42.79 in prelims, and following it up with by winning the event in finals with a 1:42.96. While Kawaguchi’s time was a lifteime best, and well under the NCAA B cut, it was still at least a second off what it will take to get an invite to the NCAAs. Teammate Matan Segal came in 2nd with also with a lifetime best of 1:44.54. Both will be returning for the Eagles next season, which will be one of the bright spots in EMU’s lineup.

Miami’s Hutch Blackstone and Missouri State’s Artur Osvath battled in the 200 breast, with Blackstone narrowly holding off Osvath on the final 50, touching in 1:55.24 to 1:55.29. Both swimmers kept their 1st 3 50s under 30 seconds, and split a low 30-point on the last 50. Blackstone led through the entire race, but was outsplit by Osvath on the 2nd and 4th 50s.

Parker Saladin broke the MAC record in the meet record in the 200 fly, posting a 1:45.48 to win narrowly over Iago Moussalem do Amaral, who went 1:45.73. Moussalem do Amaral held the lead until the last 50, hitting the 150 mark at 1:18.01 to Saladin’s 1:18.32. Saladin then outsplit Moussalem do Amaral 27.16 to 27.72 to take the lead going into the finish.

Carter Swift continued making his mark during his freshman campaign, winning the 100 free and posting sub-44 swims in prelims, finals, and to lead-off the 400 free relay. Swift swam a 43.78 in prelims, clocking the fastest time in the field, in front of 2nd place finisher Lucas Paloschi (43.99). In finals, Swift was slightly off his prelims performance, going 43.90 to take the title over teammate Jake Tyson (44.23). Then Swift blasted a 43.65 to lead-off the winning 400 free relay.