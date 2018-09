Über die 6 Schwierigkeiten, ein Schmetterlingsschwimmer zu sein.

World Record Holder Kliment Kolesnikov Chosen for 2018 Youth Olympics Kolesnikov is one of eight Russians that will be sent to Buenos Aires: a group full of some of the best junior swimmers in Europe.

USA Men Open FINA World Cup with 15-10 Loss to Croatia The USA Men’s National Team opened play at the FINA World Cup with a 15-10 loss to Croatia.

Leslie Appointed New Zealand Para Swimming Development Coordinator Swimming NZ (SNZ), in partnership with Paralympics New Zealand (PNZ), is delighted to announce the appointment of triple Paralympic gold medalist and world record holder Cameron Leslie to the new role of National Para Swimming Development Coordinator.

Former World Champion Marco Koch Changes Up Training Home Germany’s 2015 World Champion Marco Koch is on the move, changing up clubs less than 2 years out from Tokyo.