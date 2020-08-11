17-Year-Old Giulia Salin Hits Huge 4:07.70 400 Free Italian Age Record

2020 SETTE COLLI TROPHY

Tuesday, August 11th – Thursday, August 13th

Stadio Olimpico Curva Nord, Rome, Italy

LCM (50m)

Start Lists/Live Results

Live Stream (Italy Only)

Tonight’s women’s 400m free event at the 2020 Sette Colli Trophy saw 17-year-old Giulia Salin get to the wall first in a big-time swim of 4:07.70. That not only rocked Salin’s previous lifetime best of 4:10.13, but it also checked in as a new Italian ‘Cadet’ Record for the teenager.

Salin broke through last year at the European Junior Championships, taking silver in this 4free event with the aforementioned time. However, the freestyle ace also took 800m free gold in a time of 8:29.19, a new Championships Record, while also taking 1500m free gold in 16:13.59.

Going back to this 400m free here in Rome, Salin’s time hacked well over 2 seconds off of her previous lifetime best to beat out the likes of Russia’s Anna Egorova and Belgium’s Valentine Dumont, who finished with the silver and bronze, respectively.

Splits for Salin’s 4:07.70 include the following: 1:00.44/1:02.40/1:02.95/1:01.91.

Of note, the nation of Italy did not enter any woman in the 400m free at latest year’s World Championships, However, this significant time drop by Salin would have rendered the teen as the 8th place finisher.