16 Year Old Ella Nelson Posts 1:09.8 100 Breast at NAC Summer Sizzler

The opening day of the Nashville Aquatic Club 2018 BridgeAthletic Summer Sizzler saw fast swims from the age groupers up through the senior swimmers. 16 year old Ella Nelson of Nashville Aquatic Club sped to a lifetime best of 1:09.81 in the girls open 100 breast, touching out Louisville’s Mariia Astashkina by .25 seconds. That time puts Nelson in a tie for 26th in the all-time national rankings for 15-16 girls.

Mallory Comerford posted winning times of 1:59.38 and 59.87 in the 200 free and 100 fly. In the 200 free, Comerford swam a very reserved race, going out in 58.96, and coming home in 1:00.42, with her last 2 splits being 30.21. Arina Openysheva came in 2nd (2:02.27), Alex Walsh came in 3rd (2:02.79), and Gretchen Walsh came in 4th (2:03.51). Comerford was able to win the 100 fly off her first 50 split of 28.06. 16 year old Gabi Albiero of Cardinal Aquatics and Grace Oglesby of Louisville went out in 28.62 and 28.89 respectively. Albiero finished 2nd in 1:00.00, and Oglesby came in 3rd at 1:00.42.

Zach Harting and Nicholas Albiero posted a pair of 53s in the boys open 100 fly. Harting held a slight lead at the 50, 25.53 to 25.60, and expanded on it a little to finish in 53.65 to Albiero’s 53.90.

14 year old Blake Whiteley of Cardinal Aquatics won the boys 13-14 100 fly with a 59.62, breaking the 1-minute mark for the first time ever. Emma Weber, a 14 year old from the Denver Hilltoppers, posted a 1:11.45 to win the girls 13-14 100 breast, shedding a few tenths off her previous best of 1:11.93.

Ailyn Zurliene, an 11 year old from Newburgh Sea Creatures, won the girls 11-12 50 breast with a 36.00, dropping a whopping 4.46 seconds. Zurliene also won the girls 11-12 50 free with a 28.60, dropping 2.36 seconds from her previous best time, and came in 2nd in the 50 fly with a 30.74, dropping 1.65 seconds. 12 year old Caroline Wilson, who is unattached, won the 11-12 50 fly with a 30.61, shedding .47 seconds off her best time.