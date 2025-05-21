12-Year-Old Yu Zidi, Longhorn Elite Invite, & Lindauer to Stanford | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we are discussing the 12-year-old Chinese phenom Yu Zidi (and swimming at the Chinese Nationals), Leon Marchand‘s spicy 4:07 400 IM, and Chris Lindauer going to Stanford.
- 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
- 0:32 12-Year-Old World Champ Qualifier Yu Zidi
- 7:26 Chinese Nationals
- 13:00 Longhorn Elite Invite
- 22:40 Selection Procedure for 2026 Pan Pacific Championships
- 35:18 Chris Lindauer to Stanford to lead the Women’s team
SINK or SWIM
- 41:36 Luka Mijatovic makes the World Champs team?
- 44:28 Leon Marchand breaks his own 400 IM World Record this summer in Singapore?
- 47:43 Yu Zidi wins a medal at World Championships?
I disagree with coleman on his point about american swimming, fort lauderdale proves otherwise imho, I also think the guys team will overperform expectations the onky events i would say i am actually scared for the us in is 50-200 breast, and I truly am putting all my faith in mckean at this point to go a 59 low