स्विमिंग पूल को फिर से खोलने के लिए SOP जारी – Indian Swimming News

March Me COVID-19 Ke Karan Country Ke Sare Pool Close Kar Diye Gaye The Jo Ab Unlock 5.0 Me 15 Oct Se Re-Open Kiye Ja Rhe Hai. Sports Ministry Dwara Jari Hui Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) Me Swimmers Ko Pool Me Train Karne Ki Guidelines Jari Hui Hai.

20 Swimmers 10 Lane Wale 50m Pool Me Training Kar Sakte Hai.

16 Swimmers 8 Lane Wale 25/50m Pool Me Training Kar Sakte Hai.

Iske Alawa Swimmers Ko “Obligatory Self Declaration” Bhi Dikhana Hoga And Sath Hi Pool Me Entry Ke Phle Swimmers Ko Jo Residential Trainees Hai Unko COVID-19 Ki Negative Report Bhi Sath Lani Pdegi.

“Obligatory Self-Declaration (Could Be In The Form Of Text Message) Of The Infection-Free Condition By Players And Staff Re-Joining The Centre Shall Be Provided To COVID Task Force Officers Before Entering The Premises,”

(Entry Karne Se Phle Swimmers And Staff Ko Ek Infection Free Ka Self-Declaration(Jo Ki Text Message Me Bhi Ho Sakta Hai)COVID Task Force Officer Ko Dena Hoga.)

Sports Ministry Dwara Jari Hui Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) Ko Country Ke Sabhi Sports Authority Of India (SAI) And Non-SAI Centres Me Lagu Kiya Ja Raha Hai.

“For Residential Trainees, They Need To Produce A Negative COVID Report 72 Hour/96 Hours Before Arrival To The Centre Followed By 14 Days Quarantine Period,”

(Residential Trainees Ke Ko COVID-19 Ki Negative Report Dena Jruri Hai, Jo 14 Din Ke Quarantine Period Ke Baad Centre Par Ane Se 72hrs/96hrs Phle Ki Honi Chaiye )

“On The 6th/7th Day Of Quarantine Period, Another COVID Test Must Be Conducted. Thereafter, Trainees Can Mix With The Other Quarantined Trainees Only And Not With Other Trainees Staying In The Campus. Only After Completing 7 More Days, They Can Mix With Other Trainees,”

(6th /7th Day Ek Aur COVID Test Krwana Jruri Hai Jisme Baad Trainees Ko Baki Quarantine Hue Trainees Ke Sath Rahne Diya Jayega Lekin Inn Trainees Ko Campus Me Rah Rahe Baki Trainees Ke Sath Nahi Rhne Diya Jayega, Inko Aage Ke 7 Din Complete Karne Ke Baa Ki Campus Ke Trainees Ke Sath Rhne Ki Permission Milegi)

Ye SOP Sabhi Competitive Swimmers And Coaches Par Apply Hoga. Swimmers Ke Sabhi Personal Training Equipment Puri Tarah Disinfected Hona Jruri Hai. Swimmers And Baki Staff Ki Screening Hona Jruri Hai. New And Returning Swimmers Ka RT-PCR Test Bhi Conduct Kraya Jayega.

Swimmers Ko Kisi Bhi Dusre Swimmer Ke Sath Khud Ki Chize Share Nahi Krni Hogi And Pool Ya Pool Area Me Nasal Ya Respiratory Secretions Krna Bilkul Mana Hoga. Swimmers Ko Iske Sath Arogya Sethu App Ka Use Bhi Krna Hoga.

COVID Task Force Coaches And Staff Ke Sath Is Guidelines And Protocols Ko Sahi Tarike Se Follow Krane Me Help Kregi. SOP Ne Swimming Pool Me Training And Training Ke Baad Ke DO And DONTS Ko Bhi Outline Kiya Hai Taki Puri Taraf Se Sawadhani Barti Ja Sake And Swimmers Apni Training Infection Free Environment Me Kar Sake.

-Sare Quotes NIE Se Liye Hue Hai

Indian Swimming Ki News And Swimming Se Related Amazing Tips Janne Ke Liye Facebook Par SwimSwam Hindi Ko Jrur Like Kar Le.