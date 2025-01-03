Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

World Jr Champ Leah Hayes on Being a Part of UVA: “This is just, that team”

Leah Hayes was already an extremely decorated swimmer coming into her freshman year of college. She was a world championship bronze medalist, a 3x world junior champion, and a multi-time member of the US national team.

But now that she is a member of a team where that is seemingly the norm, Hayes is loving it. Growing her skills and focusing in on details, Hayes has already gone best times in the 200 Breast and 400 IM and neared PBs in the 200 IM and 200 free.

Morning in America Again
2 minutes ago

What a poised, articulate young woman! Leah represents the sport very well — and looks pretty happy to boot!

Another gem from “Gold Medal Cole.” You’re starting off the year in a positive way.

