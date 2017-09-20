World Championship Gold Medalist Hellen Moffitt Joins Team Elite Aquatics

Team Elite Aquatics and Coach David Marsh are thrilled to announce their latest athlete, World Championships gold medalist, Hellen Moffitt. Moffitt claimed gold as a part of the 400 Medley Relay at the 2016 Short Course World Championships as well as Gold in the 100 Butterfly and Silver in the 400 Medley Relay at the most recent World University Games. The Alexandria, Virginia native and Olympic Trials Finalist was a 9x All-American for The University of North Carolina and is a current USA Swimming National Team member.

“I’ve watched Helen develop over the last four years at UNC. She has become one of the most decorated swimmers in history for her beloved Tar Heels and I feel she has a big future as a professional swimmer.”

— Team Elite Aquatics Coach David Marsh

Moffitt will be training out of Team Elite’s East Coast base in Charlotte, NC that is part of Team Elite’s new structure that also offers athletes a training base out of UC-San Diego’s two 50m pools. Says Moffitt, “I’m thrilled to join Team Elite and begin this new chapter of my swimming career. I’m especially looking forward to competing internationally and continuing to improve under the guidance of Team Elite’s stellar coaching staff.”

Under the guidance of 2016 Head U.S. Women’s Olympic Swim Coach, Team Elite put more athletes on last year’s Olympic team than any program in the nation. If Team Elite were a country, they would have placed 4th in the medal standings. The group consists of athletes from The United States, Brazil, Japan, Spain, The Netherlands, and Israel, forming a truly global training base for amateur and professional swimmers around the globe now under Team Elite West and East.

