Wisconsin Commit Stoneburg Throws Down 9:34 1000 Free, Moves to #2 in Country

2021 Stanton C. Craigie Memorial Swim Meet
- February 5-7, 2021
- Anne Wilder Aquatic Complex, Fort Pierce, FL
- Short Course Yards
- Results on Meet Mobile “2021 Stanton C. Craigie Memorial Swim Meet”
At the 2021 Stanton C. Craigie Memorial Swim Meet, Wisconsin class of 2026 commit Blair Stoneburg threw down a sizzling best time in the 1000 freestyle.
The 16 year-old Stoneburg touched the wall first in a time of 9:34.74, knocking 13 seconds off of her best time. Her previous best stood at a 9:47.83 from mid-December.
With her performance, Stoneburg jumps to 2nd in the country amongst all age groups in the event for this season, only sitting behind Olympic qualifier Ashley Twitchell’s 9:28.45. In addition, she now ranks #16 all-time in the 15-16 age group, where she was previously un-ranked.
Although the 1000 is not traditionally competed at the NCAA Division 1 level, her time now places her well below Wisconsin’s school record in the event, which stands at a 9:36.46 by Olympic medalist Cierra Runge.
Stoneburg is not set to compete in any more races over the course of the weekend, but her performance in the 1000 is a good indication of her future times in the 500 freestyle and 1650 freestyle.
Other Highlights:
- 13-year-old Andy Kravchenko won the men’s 13-14 1000 freestyle in a personal best of 10:03.39, cutting over 16 seconds off of his best time.
- 15-year-old Elliot Weisel won the men’s 15&over 1000 freestyle in a time of 9:31.43, coming in over 15 seconds under his best time.