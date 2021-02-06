Wisconsin Commit Stoneburg Throws Down 9:34 1000 Free, Moves to #2 in Country

2021 Stanton C. Craigie Memorial Swim Meet

February 5-7, 2021

Anne Wilder Aquatic Complex, Fort Pierce, FL

Short Course Yards

Results on Meet Mobile “2021 Stanton C. Craigie Memorial Swim Meet”

At the 2021 Stanton C. Craigie Memorial Swim Meet, Wisconsin class of 2026 commit Blair Stoneburg threw down a sizzling best time in the 1000 freestyle.

The 16 year-old Stoneburg touched the wall first in a time of 9:34.74, knocking 13 seconds off of her best time. Her previous best stood at a 9:47.83 from mid-December.

With her performance, Stoneburg jumps to 2nd in the country amongst all age groups in the event for this season, only sitting behind Olympic qualifier Ashley Twitchell’s 9:28.45. In addition, she now ranks #16 all-time in the 15-16 age group, where she was previously un-ranked.

Although the 1000 is not traditionally competed at the NCAA Division 1 level, her time now places her well below Wisconsin’s school record in the event, which stands at a 9:36.46 by Olympic medalist Cierra Runge.

Stoneburg is not set to compete in any more races over the course of the weekend, but her performance in the 1000 is a good indication of her future times in the 500 freestyle and 1650 freestyle.

