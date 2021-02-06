Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Wisconsin Commit Stoneburg Throws Down 9:34 1000 Free, Moves to #2 in Country

by Nicole Miller 0

February 06th, 2021 Club, National, News, Previews & Recaps

2021 Stanton C. Craigie Memorial Swim Meet

  • February 5-7, 2021
  • Anne Wilder Aquatic Complex, Fort Pierce, FL
  • Short Course Yards
  • Results on Meet Mobile “2021 Stanton C. Craigie Memorial Swim Meet”

At the 2021 Stanton C. Craigie Memorial Swim Meet, Wisconsin class of 2026 commit Blair Stoneburg threw down a sizzling best time in the 1000 freestyle. 

The 16 year-old Stoneburg touched the wall first in a time of 9:34.74, knocking 13 seconds off of her best time. Her previous best stood at a 9:47.83 from mid-December. 

With her performance, Stoneburg jumps to 2nd in the country amongst all age groups in the event for this season, only sitting behind Olympic qualifier Ashley Twitchell’s 9:28.45. In addition, she now ranks #16 all-time in the 15-16 age group, where she was previously un-ranked. 

Although the 1000 is not traditionally competed at the NCAA Division 1 level, her time now places her well below Wisconsin’s school record in the event, which stands at a 9:36.46 by Olympic medalist Cierra Runge. 

Stoneburg is not set to compete in any more races over the course of the weekend, but her performance in the 1000 is a good indication of her future times in the 500 freestyle and 1650 freestyle. 

Other Highlights:

  • 13-year-old Andy Kravchenko won the men’s 13-14 1000 freestyle in a personal best of 10:03.39, cutting over 16 seconds off of his best time. 
  • 15-year-old Elliot Weisel won the men’s 15&over 1000 freestyle in a time of 9:31.43, coming in over 15 seconds under his best time. 

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!