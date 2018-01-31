WISCA Poll Update: Last Minute Movements as Championship Meets Near

The latest round of the WISCA poll came out on January 28th, just 2 weeks before the Wisconsin Sectionals meets. As has been the case for weeks now, Madison West and Monona Grove are comfortably at #1 for Division 1 and 2 respectively. Arrowhead has overtaken Middleton for 3rd in the D1 rankings, while Muskego soared 5 places to crack the top 10. In the D2 poll, Madison Edgewood moved up 3 spots straight to #2, while Elkhorn Area moved up 1 to #3.

Madison West cemented it’s place at the top of the D1 poll with a dominant performance at the Middleton Invite (results). Monona Grove did the same at the Small School State Invite (results). Elkhorn made their move in the D2 rankings with big wins at the Racine Case Invite (results).

The teams will start preparing for the championship season soon, with Sectionals set to be held on Febraury 9th & 10th. Diving will be held for all sectionals on Friday the 9th, while swimming will be held on Saturday the 10th. The Division 1 Sectionals are as follows: Beloit Memorial, Homestead, Kenosha Tremper, Neenah, Waukesha South, and Wisconsin Rapids. Division 2 will have these Sectionals: Baraboo, Cedarbug, Nicolet, and River Falls.

The WIAA State Meet will be held in Friday and Saturday, February 16-17th, at the UW Natatorium in Madison. The D2 meet will be held on Friday, with diving beginning at 2:30pm, and swimming commencing at 6:30pm. The D1 meet will be on Saturday, with diving at 10:00am, and swimming at 3:00pm. All-day tickets will be sold at the doors for $6.

RANKINGS METHODOLOGY