Winter Juniors Qualifier Bailey Ratzburg Commits to Vanderbilt (2023)

High school senior Bailey Ratzburg has announced her verbal commitment to Vanderbilt. Ratzburg currently trains and competes with Madison Aquatic Club, and is completing her final year at Milton High School in Milton, Wisconsin. She shared her commitment on Instagram:

Ratzburg is a very versatile swimmer, but she excels especially in IM. In addition to having Futures cuts in the 100 free, 100 back, 200 breast, and 400 IM, she also owns a Winter Juniors qualifying time in the 200 IM.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 24.22

100 free – 51.70

100 back – 57.98

100 breast – 1:04.21

200 breast – 2:22.00

200 IM – 2:02.17

400 IM – 4:27.50

Ratzburg competed at the Minneapolis Futures in July, where she advanced to finals in the 200 breast, 200 IM, and 400 IM. Her highest finish was the 200 IM, where she claimed 19th with a time of 2:27.90. At Speedo Sectionals in March, she touched 7th in the 200m breaststroke in a personal best of 2:45.92.

At the 2022 WIAA Girls Division I State Championships, Ratzburg competed in the 100 free and 200 IM for Milton High School. She recorded top 8 finishes in both events, and shaved off almost two tenths in her 100 to set a new personal best (51.70). This past SCY season, she also competed at the Schroeder A+ Meet, setting lifetime bests in the 100 back (57.98) and 100 fly (58.65).

At the 2022 SEC Championships, Vanderbilt finished 12th out of 12 teams. Although Ratzburg is well outside of scoring range at SECs, her best time in the 200 IM would have made her Vanderbilt’s top performer in the event last year by over two seconds. Her best 400 IM would have been the second-fastest on the team last year behind Mercedes Traba, who went a 4:19.81 at SECs last year. Ratzburg will overlap with Traba when she arrives in Nashville next fall.

Ratzburg is joined by Texas native Kate Heintz in Vanderbilt’s class of 2027.

