Williams Swims Nation-Leading 800 Free Relay to Open NESCACs

Report contributed by Robert Reiser

2019 NESCAC CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS – WOMEN’S Meet

February 14th-17th, 2019

Wesleyan University, Middletown, Connecticut

Teams: Amherst, Bates, Bowdoin, Colby, Connecticut College, Hamilton, Middlebury, Trinity, Tufts, Wesleyan, Williams

Apologies, a quick re-read showed off a bunch of simple errors. Will do a better read through on the next ones.

The 2019 NESCAC women’s championship got off to a fast start Thursday night with the final of the women’s 800 free relay. Last year, when this relay was held as the last event on Friday night, only two teams qualified for NCAA’s — this year 7 teams were under what it took to qualify in 2018 and ten of the eleven teams were faster than last year. With the majority of conference championships still to run NESCAC teams make up 7 of the top 13 times in the event – thanks to the NESCAC’s new format the NCAA cutoff for this event should be significantly faster than last year.

As expected Williams College ran away with the event. The team of sophomores Casey Delano and Laura Westphal, freshman Abby Methany, and senior Alison McNamara swam to a pool and meet record of 7:21.97, over six seconds faster than their time from last year and currently the fastest DIII time in the nation, just ahead of Kenyon’s 7:22.94 from the midseason Ohio State Invite. The team was led by Westphal who closed in a blazing 1:47.16, fastest in the field by over two seconds, while Delano’s leadoff time of 1:50.50 also likely qualified her individually for the NCAA meet. Showing off their depth, the Williams B relay time of 7:28.04 was the second fastest overall.

Less expected was Tufts’ second place finish in both the A and B relays – while they entered the meet with the fastest seed in the A and second fastest in the B, both were a result of times from the midseason MIT event which in years past they have struggled to replicate. They were paced by freshman Mary Hufziger, whose 1:49.75 split was the second fastest in the field and only other under 1:50. While Tufts’ strong results show that they are likely ready to contend for second place, last year’s runner up, Amherst College, was the only team with a slower time than in 2018 .

Editor’s note: remember that the NESCAC scores ‘B’ relays as well, though not for double points.

Other notable results include a swift 3rd place swim by Connecticut College quartet of Andrea Higgins, Maddie Ford, Vaughn Ammon, and Olivia Haskell. Wesleyan placed 6th in the relay and Caroline Murphy split 1:52.61, 4 seconds better than her flat-start best, which may portend strong future results as she moves into her primary sprint free and backstroke events.

Colby’s 9th-place relay was made up entirely of freshman and was over 15 seconds faster than last year’s squad.

Events continue Friday morning at 10:00AM with the prelims of the 50 breast, 50 fly, 500 free, 50 back, 200 IM, and 50 free.

Women – Team Rankings – Through Event 1